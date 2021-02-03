Lords defeats government for role of British court in genocide ruling | method





Colleagues have overwhelmingly defeated the government over their approach to Chinese human rights records by revising the trade bill and voting a second time for a British court to decide whether a country is committing genocide.

Such a judicial decision would require Britain to review bilateral trade agreements with China because of its abuse of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang and other regimes accused of massacre.

A majority of 171 people voted 359 versus 188 on Tuesday to argue that British courts should take on this new role, and the matter will now return to Commons next week. Ministers oppose the bill.

The government went through a major uprising in the Commons over a proposal last month cut from 80 to 11 by a majority and will now face another blade vote.

Colleagues voted for the first time by a majority of 126 people in December for the court to play a role in determining genocide, so the tide is against the government within the lord.

The vote came as a rise in the phalanx of Tori lawmakers calling for Britain to take a stronger stance against China’s oppression and treatment of Uighurs in Hong Kong. The issue also raises broader moral questions about how ministers will be held accountable when they try to sign a post-Brexit free trade agreement that defies human rights.

Lord Alton, an independent colleague, urged the lords to take the role to the High Court, saying that his narrow, specific scale was not a futile gesture or a sign of virtue. He cited a number of senior lawyers who said the British court had the power to decide whether the genocide was going under the Genocide Convention.

Alton added that China’s ability to deny these comments prevented an international criminal court from making such a decision on China’s treatment of Uyghurs.

He reconciled his genocide amendment to meet the opposition that the original proposal should be followed by the government’s decision in the High Court.

Ministers have been hindsight to find concessions to keep the genocide issue away from domestic courts, claiming that judges do not want such a role, may weaken the separation of powers, and that the ruling could create diplomatic difficulties. . British courts can already convict of genocide.

Trade Minister Sir Grimstone, in a last minute letter to his colleagues on Tuesday, suggested that the Foreign Affairs Selection Committee announce whether a country is committing genocide and could spark a Commons debate.

Foreign Minister Dominic Rab discussed the proposal with Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Election Committee, on Monday, which was criticized by the committee on Tuesday. The power to summon witnesses is partially limited, and concessions have not been presented in the form of official amendments to the trade bill.

Former Conservative Cabinet Minister Sir Blen Katra said the High Court, where a screening committee meeting several hours a week, gathering evidence every day, could be better than for birds. He added that whatever the selection committee decides, the government can ignore it.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs thinking about the genocide has been trapped for the past decade and has urged the prime minister to take a personal look and realize that the department’s old policy on genocide is no longer sustainable.

Lady Kennedy, a Labor co-worker and human rights attorney, said the world is watching if Britain could change the ecology of law by making genocide seriously in modern society.

