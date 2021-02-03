Robinhood CEO Says U.S. Markets Need Major System Upgrade





Federalist co-founder and publisher Ben Domenech is speaking out that Robinhood CEO is testifying in Washington and the Biden administration is moving towards a more progressive agenda.

Robinhood Markets Inc. co-founder and CEO Vladimir Tenev says it’s time for U.S. financial markets to embrace a real-time settlement system.

The current system, T + 2, means that securities transactions are settled within two business days. The outdated system says that even if a broker like Robinhood has the money, they still need to put more cash as collateral.

The system “exposes investors and the industry to unnecessary risk and is ripe for change,” Tenev said in a Robinhood blog post Tuesday after an intense week of market volatility that brought the company into the line of crosshairs with clients and politicians.

MARK CUBAN TO ADVISE REDDIT OPERATORS WHEN GAMESTOP PLUNGE ACTIONS

The Financial Sector Regulatory Authority [FINRA], which guarantees the integrity of the market, declined to comment.

Robinhood has been forced to restrict client trading in some highly volatile securities over the past week as an increase in the volume of trading in highly volatile stocks has strained its ability to meet the chamber’s deposit requirements. compensation. The online broker was forced to raise $ 4 billion from early investors in order to meet the demands.

The Robinhood debacle demonstrates a “glaring weakness in our financial system,” said James Angel, associate professor of finance at the McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

GAMESTOP DRAMA DINGS ROBINHOOD IPO, CEO FIRMLY AT HELM

Angel said the settlement system should at worst work on the T + 1 system that the US Treasury and futures markets have been using for some time. However, he agrees with Tenev that a midnight T + system would be ideal.

“You have the money in your account today, you buy it and you become the beneficial owner tonight. This is where we need to go, ”Angel said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE

However, he admits that a real-time rule change won’t be easy. There are 4,000 brokers in the United States and they would all have to update their systems, which costs time and money.

“The big savings for the industry is that they don’t have as much money tied up as collateral and they don’t have as much risk,” Angel said. “But they’re in no rush to upgrade their back office systems because they’re not profit centers.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos