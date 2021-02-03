British government becomes shareholder of toilet manufacturer





Through one of its coronavirus-backed plans, the government has become a shareholder in toilet manufacturers, broadband providers and companies helping the Treasury make reusable cups as part of its entry into the venture capital market.

Last weekend, the government closed a business application for the Future Fund, a state plan devised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which provided more than £1 billion in conversion loans on a combined basis to more than 1,000 UK startups.

These loans are automatically converted to a minority interest in the company’s future fund in the next round of funding, unless the investor requests repayment.

According to Companies House Filing, the Future Fund is now a shareholder of at least two startups that have already converted their loans into equity: the next-generation toilet manufacturer Propelair and the reusable packaging company Bockatech.

A third company, Cornish broadband provider Wildanet, recently witnessed a £200,000 Future Fund loan turn into a government stake after financing.

“We thought Rishi Sunak could attend the board meeting,” said Ian Calvert, Wildanet’s Chief Executive Officer. “Future funds have been a very useful tool because it allowed us to track it.”

According to those familiar with the situation, more government stakes in startups secured through future funds will be released in the coming weeks as companies report results.

Many startups initially made huge investments to grow rapidly, putting businesses in the red, making other Covid-19 lending schemes for businesses in the government unavailable.

Sunak launched the Future Fund last May, bridging that gap and saying “startups striving to be the best” will benefit some of the UK’s most promising companies.

The Treasury Department said that the operation of the Future Fund is the responsibility of the state-owned British corporate bank and that Sunak has made no comment on which companies may be partially owned by the government.

Venture capital funding is risky. While many companies are failing before reaching the profitable stage, some of the shares managed by the British Business Bank can prove to be very beneficial to the government if sold for profit compared to the original investment.

Venture capitalists said the market has attracted a cash wave in recent months as investors chase companies that offer growth prospects and consequently increase valuations.

The British Business Bank said, “We will continue to work with the government to develop a long-term strategy to effectively manage our stock portfolio.”

The Future Fund was the only nationally funded loan system that had not been extended until last spring.

Under the Future Fund, the government has provided loans between £125,000 and £5m to companies that need to be matched with individual investors.

The plan drew media attention to provide loans to a wide range of companies, including the “sex tech” business Killing Kittens.

Phoenix Product Development Limited, traded as Propelair, has developed a toilet that saves water and improves hygiene by using high-speed air jets to leave the fan cleaner compared to other products.

David Hollander, Chief Executive of Propelair based in Basildon, said: “The Future Fund loans that I converted after a very successful hike last August were a lifeline. Without the Future Fund, there would not have been time to set up a new fund.”

Headquartered in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, Bockatech has developed molded reusable plastics for packaging used in a variety of industries including food, retail and medical.

Chris Bocking, co-founder of Bockatech, said: “It was unimaginable for the UK government to hold a stake in growing green technology when it started five years ago.

“The combination of climate change and Covid-19 is unprecedented and we are happy to see that the government is willing to act.”

Beauhurst, a data provider for high-growth companies, estimates that so far 25 companies have converted future fund debt into equity based on financing analysis.

According to Beauhurst, crowdfunding platforms Seedrs and Crowdcube were among the top 20 match funders when the government provided loans to businesses through future funds.

Companies that secure crowdfunding are often less scrutinized than traditional venture capitalist investments.

Additional reporting from George Parker in London

