Some U.S. pharmacies to start receiving direct shipments of coronavirus vaccine





And to help states deal with the financial burdens created by the pandemic, Zients said, the government will retroactively reimburse them for emergency spending related to tackling the public health crisis, including the purchase of masks and gloves, and the mobilization of the National Guard.

Taken together, the measures announced on Tuesday reflect a desire by the White House Biden to pose as chairing a more active federal response than his predecessor at a time when the virus is rampant, more worrying variants have arrived in the United States, and the demand of the two authorized vaccines far exceed the supply.

We are doing everything we can to effectively vaccinate individuals across the country, Zients said in a briefing, added on short notice to the three-times-a-week schedule of coronavirus updates.

Direct shipping to retail pharmacies, he said, will start with a cluster of 6,500 stores which, if the approach works well, could increase to perhaps include 40,000 drugstore chains, independent pharmacies and supermarkets with such facilities indoors. The initial locations are chosen, in part, to focus on communities whose residents have disproportionately borne the burden of serious illness and death from covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The decision to send doses of the vaccine directly to pharmacies is based on the premise that they may be more familiar and easier to navigate, especially for older Americans, who are currently a priority in the mass vaccination campaign that websites operated by public health services.

The idea originated last fall with the Trump administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worked with U.S. states and territories to identify the first participating stores. In the two months that have passed since they began receiving doses of the vaccine, states were able to transfer some of the lots to pharmacies, if they wanted.

But the doses that are expected to ship to some stores next week will mark the first time the program has turned theory into fact.

Zients on Tuesday sought to lower expectations about how much this would help Americans frustrated with the difficulty of getting appointments for vaccines.

Many pharmacies across the country will not have vaccines or have a very limited supply, he said, with no time frame to expand store use.

He also announced that starting this week, states will receive 5% more vaccine doses, in addition to an already announced 16% increase, bringing the total to 10.5 million doses per week.

White House officials announced last week that they were set to purchase an additional 200 million doses of the vaccine that will be available this summer. They said the two manufacturers whose vaccines have been cleared for emergency use, Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, will each provide an additional 100 million doses. If the purchases went through, they would increase the number of vaccine doses available in the United States by a third within months, but would not accelerate the pace of vaccination in the short term.

The retroactive reimbursement of expenses related to the states’ pandemic, dating to early 2020, is estimated at $ 3 to 5 billion, according to information from the White House. Zients said that sum was not contingent on Congress approval of $ 350 billion President Biden was seeking to stem the pandemic as part of what the administration calls the US bailout.

State health officials in Capitol Hill said on Tuesday they were being helped by additional doses of the vaccine they recently started receiving, combined with greater predictability of what will come. But the five state officials, appearing before the House’s Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee on Energy and Commerce, gave a mixed picture, saying they could use many more vaccines.

Some said that three weeks’ notice of their weekly allocations allowed them to better plan how and where to distribute the doses.

Joneigh S. Khaldun, medical director of the Michigans Department of Health and Human Services, said the three weeks notice was very helpful as I can now tell my providers how much the vaccine is expected.

Transparency and predictability improve, as does the number of doses, said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Yet, she added, we could absolutely use more federal aid.

Ryan said his condition was distributing 80,000 injections per week and would reach 96,000 by the middle of the month. But she said her vaccine supply lagged behind her ability to deliver 300,000 injections per week now and 400,000 by the end of the month.

West Virginia coronavirus czar Clay Marsh said the state is giving 23,600 doses per week. If there was more vaccine, he said, he could give 125,000 injections. West Virginia has one of the oldest populations in the country, and three-quarters of its covid-19 deaths are in people over the age of 70.

Isaac Stanley-Becker contributed to this report.

