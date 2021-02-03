UK Covid-19 Unemployment Crisis in Six Charts | business





As the second wave of Covid-19 and stronger containment measures put pressure on businesses and workers, the number of duplicates in the UK is growing at the fastest rate on record.

The unemployment rate reached its highest level in four years and millions of workers were placed at rest stops. While the job crisis wasn’t as bad as it feared in the early days of the epidemic, the government’s independent economic predictor, the Office of Budget Responsibility, expects the unemployment rate to more than double from pre-epidemic levels to 7.5% after being released this summer. More than 2.6 million people were unemployed.

Here are some key charts of the UK jobs outlook for 2021.

Rising unemployment

The latest official figures for the unemployment rate from the Office for National Statistics cover three months through November 2020. The job market during the second English blockade and strict restrictions imposed in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland led to the unemployment rate reaching 5% according to the data. It represents more than 1.7 million people. Before the pandemic hit, the unemployment rate in February was 4%. There are promising signs, including a slowdown in the duplication rate. While economists believe the unemployment rate would be much higher if it wasn’t the same, it has so far avoided unemployment rates similar to those in the 1980s, predicted by about 12% at the beginning of the pandemic.

Youth unemployment

Young workers are facing a job crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is primarily because they tend to work in sectors of the economy that have suffered most from physical distance restrictions and closures such as retail, hospitality and leisure. Low-paid employees and workers of Black, Asian and Minority (BAME) backgrounds have also been disproportionately affected, creating fears that the ongoing legacy of the crisis will exacerbate inequality.

Thick

To prevent the unemployment rate from rising during the pandemic, the government has paid nearly 10 million workers in more than 1.2 million businesses since the onset of the crisis. It surpassed nearly 9 million people in May during the first blockade, then gradually declined as the economy resumed last summer. However, more than 2 million workers were still receiving assistance on the scheduled closure day in October. During the re-closing period after the system was extended, the number of them increased further, reaching nearly 4 million by the end of 2020. The scheme, which is currently in force by the end of April, has so far spent almost $50 billion in the Treasury. Billions more have been spent helping self-employed people lose their income, but millions of people have suffered a crack and have not received urgent Covid assistance.

Occupational Chart

The impact of the epidemic was felt most by businesses and workers in the hospitality, leisure, arts and entertainment sectors as well as travel and retail. Thousands of workers suffered from physical distancing during the crisis and the transition to online sales. job.

Benefit chart

As the number of people claiming unemployment benefits has increased, the consequences of rising unemployment rates and sharp declines in earnings for British families have skyrocketed. The government increased the value of universal credit benefits by 20 per share at the beginning of the crisis, but this is temporary and will be cut again from the end of March. The charity has warned that this will dramatically increase poverty levels across the UK.

Job Vacancy Chart

The British economy has been in its deepest recession for over 300 years due to the crisis. Repetitive closures, lack of clarity about the future, and ongoing Covid restrictions are reducing the number of companies advertising to hire new employees. There have been reports of hundreds of people applying for a single job, including nearly 1,000, for receptionist jobs in Manchester restaurants. Jobs are starting to recover, but they are still scarce than before the epidemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos