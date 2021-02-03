Apache fight for Arizona copper mine is in U.S. courts





FLAGSTAFF, Arizona (AP) A federal judge will hear arguments on Wednesday from a group of Apaches fighting against a proposed copper mine in eastern Arizona.

Apache Stronghold recently sued the US Forest Service in an attempt to prevent the agency from ceding a piece of land to Resolution Copper, a joint venture of global mining companies Rio Tinto and BHP.

The group is seeking an injunction until a judge can finally determine who has rights to this land and whether mining would violate Apache religious practices.

The Forest Service says it is doing what Congress has mandated.

Here’s a look at the case:

___

THE CHANGE OF TERRAIN

Autonomous congressional legislation for the exchange of land failed for several years. In December 2014, the late US Senator John McCain and former US Senator Jeff Flake of Arizona slipped the trade into a must-see defense bill.

The provision required an environmental impact statement before Resolution Copper traded eight parcels it owns in Arizona for 9.71 square kilometers of land in the Tonto National Forest. The clock is ticking for the land swap.

This provision caught environmentalists and tribes alike unawares. The area known as Oak Flat has been federally protected from mining for decades because of its cultural and natural value.

Since then, they have backed legislation to reverse the land swap. US Democratic Representative Raul Grijalva from Arizona has been a major supporter.

___

OTHER DISPUTES

The Apache Stronghold lawsuit is one of three lawsuits over the copper mine, some of which have overlapping arguments.

The San Carlos Apache tribe and a coalition of environmentalists, tribes and the Arizona Mining Reform Coalition have also sued the US Forest Service.

The lawsuits raise concerns about federal laws relating to historical preservation, the environment, religious freedom, constitutional rights and a decades-old agreement between Apaches and the United States.

The US Forest Service declined to comment on the lawsuits. In court documents, the agency said it did not question the sincerity of the Apaches’ religious and historical connection to the land known as Oak Flat.

Congress has ruled that this land swap must go ahead, and any construction, mining or soil disturbance at the site is not imminent, the agency’s lawyers wrote.

___

FLAT OAK

The Apaches call the mountainous region Chichil Bildagoteel. It has ancient oak groves, traditional plants and living things that members of the tribe consider essential to their religion and culture. These things exist elsewhere, but Apache Stronghold says they have a unique power within Oak Flat.

The site is also popular for camping, hiking and rock climbing. Resolution Copper says it will keep the campground open to the public as long as it is safe, but eventually the area will be swallowed up by the mine.

The Apaches camped there in protest. Former San Carlos Apache president Wendsler Nosie Sr., who runs Apache Stronghold, has also moved to the site.

The Society for American Archeology has declared the area of ​​great archaeological significance in the Southwestern United States.

___

WHO OWNS THE EARTH?

Apache Stronghold maintains that the land belongs to the Western Apaches under an 1852 treaty with the United States. John Welch, a professor and anthropologist who has worked extensively with the Apache tribes, says he has found no evidence to suggest otherwise.

The so-called Treaty of Santa Fe was one of the few treaties negotiated with a large group of Apaches, and the only one ratified by the US Senate, said Karl Jacoby, professor of history at Columbia University who has written on the treaty and not related to the trial.

The treaty was meant to be a peace deal at a time when the United States was acquiring territory in Mexico. This suggests that the Apaches have a claim to their territory, but it does not specify that territory, Jacoby said.

What happened recently is that the aboriginal people have dusted off these treaties and said, look, you made this treaty, you can’t walk away from it. You have to honor it, it’s in your constitution, which is the supreme law of the land, he said.

Lawyers for the Forest Service said Apache Stronghold could not assert its property rights because it was not a federally recognized tribe. Even so, the land is not held in trust for any Apache tribe.

The lands that include Oak Flat became part of the United States through the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo in 1848.

The United States has never alienated title to the lands at issue in this lawsuit, Forest Service lawyers said.

