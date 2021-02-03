British Prime Minister says promises to Northern Ireland remain unwavering





The British Prime Minister promised that Northern Ireland’s position in England would be protected and strengthened.

Oris Johnson said Britain’s promise to the Northern Irish people was unwavering.

His remarks came after the DUP announced that it would launch joint bidding to undermine the new EU regulatory regime, including opposing Stormont’s applicable law, but after accusing the threats.

Our commitment to the people of Northern Ireland and the Commonwealth is unwavering. The recent EU move has undermined the Protocol and, of course, has raised concern. Let me highlight that Northern Ireland will be protected and strengthened in Britain now and in the future. 1/2

Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 2, 2021

Johnson said on Twitter: Our commitment to the people of Northern Ireland and our Commonwealth remains unwavering. The recent EU move has undermined the Protocol and, of course, raised concern.

Let me emphasize that Northern Ireland will be protected and strengthened in Britain now and in the future.

Urgent action from the EU is needed to preserve the interests of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and to address outstanding issues related to the implementation of the Protocol so that Northern Ireland can benefit from Brexit like all other parts of the UK.

Earlier, police said loyal paramilitaries were not involved in threats against workers conducting post-Brexit trade checks in Northern Ireland ports.

Disgruntled individuals or small groups may be held accountable rather than organized gangs that once incited serious violence.

Inspections of goods arriving at the ports of Ran and Belfast ceased on Monday, and officials withdrew after reports of evil graffiti and information gathering of inspectors.

We do not believe that such behavior is organized. However, they give us a cause for concern.

The European Commission said that Brussels representatives were also temporarily withdrawing tariffs at the port.

The Northern Ireland Police Agency (PSNI) is stepping up patrols near the port.

Adviser Mark McEwan said: We are concerned about the behavior of many individuals and small groups.

We do not believe that such behavior is organized. However, they give us a cause for concern.

Loyalists are angry at seeing that the Northern Irish Protocol, which opened up the borders of Ireland, imposes a new economic border on the rest of the UK.

The truck, arriving at the new inspection facility in the port of Belfast on Tuesday morning, was redirected by Border Force officials.

McEwan told PA news agency: We know a single anonymous piece of information that is circulating and that raises real concern to employees and employers.

We were able to share with our partners an assessment that the paramilitary organization had no information to participate or at the point of entry to substantiate or corroborate the claim that it was behind threats or threats to employees.

McEwan says he has seen increased tensions and discontent within the community regarding the protocol in recent weeks.

He added: We believe this has made our employees feel threatened and intimidated by the actions of individuals and small groups involved in spraying graffiti and other low-level types of incidents, and this is what has driven us to this point.

Port staff expressed concern that they had witnessed individuals recording license plate details.

Stormonts Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) officials also pulled 12 local council employees from Lan on Monday as ominous and threatening behavior surged over the past few weeks.

Belfast’s political party is greatly divided by the withdrawal of the EU and a protocol that opens up Ireland’s borders and imposes control over the Irish Sea.

Executive Secretary Stormont united on Tuesday.

They said: As civil servants, these employees should be able to do their job without fear, and the threat posed is unacceptable and unbearable.

Alliedists urged the British government to ignore parts of the Protocol. They are concerned that they will endanger trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, the UK’s largest market and supplier of goods.

Hauliers had problems shipping goods from the UK to Northern Ireland, some parcel delivery was halted, supermarket shelves temporarily gapped last month, but some red tape issues were fixed.

Michael Gove said trust was weakened (Kirsty OConnor / PA)

Michael Gove said trust was weakened (Kirsty OConnor / PA)

Michael Gove told Commons: Confidence has been weakened, damage has occurred, and urgent action is required.

The cabinet minister added that the three-month light-touch regulatory grace period for supermarkets should be extended after the Brexit switchover.

We must ensure that supermarkets and other merchants can continue as they are now so that they can supply consumers with the goods they need.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said it was an ominous and ugly development.

The European Commission quickly backtracked last week after facing fierce criticism of attempts to impede free movement across the Irish border in connection with the coronavirus vaccine using a legal provision called Article 16.

Gove said: Not only are they planning to stop the delivery of vaccines through legally binding contracts when the epidemic is at its peak, but also the unilateral suspension of protocol provisions designed and carefully negotiated with the effort that the EU has always maintained. It was critically stopped. Important to safeguard the interests of the Northern Ireland peace process.

DUP launches joint bidding to weaken protocols in Belfast and London.

This includes an online petition to the UK government to remove barriers to free trade and oppose protocol laws from the Stormont Parliament.

The party, working with other union members, promised to send a unified message to London, Brussels and Dublin that Northern Ireland should be freed from post-Brexit agreements and issues.

Also said:

Do not participate in inter-Korean political participation in matters related to the Protocol.

Strive for the United Union Member message calling for the abolition of the agreement.

I am trying to build support for anti-protocol locations in Westminster.

With the ambition to secure enough signatures to force debate on the matter, Congress initiates an electronic petition.

