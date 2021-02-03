Dollar Approaches Two-Month Highs on Relative Strength of US Recovery





One hundred US dollar bills are arranged for a photo in Hong Kong on April 15, 2019.

Paul Yeung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The dollar traded near a two-month high against the euro on Wednesday as investors envisioned a growing disparity between the strength of pandemic recoveries in the United States and Europe.

Opinion was bolstered by moves in Washington towards accelerating stimulus spending, which contrasted with concerns over extended European lockdowns and expectations of lower euro area growth this quarter.

The dollar was little changed at $ 1.2038 per euro at the start of the Asian session, after rising overnight to $ 1.120115 for the first time since December 1.

The broader dollar index was mostly flat at 91.081 after hitting a two-month high of 91.283 in the previous session.

The greenback’s advances come despite a rise in equities amid improving risk sentiment, challenging the currency’s historical reverse directional relationship with equities.

However, many analysts expect the correlation to reassert as the year progresses and the dollar to decline as global growth recovers amid massive fiscal stimulus and policy. ultra-easy monetary.

“The relative growth momentum between Europe – weak – and the United States – better – favors the dollar for now, but it remains to be seen if this can be a more sustainable theme,” National Australia Bank FX wrote on strategist Rodrigo Catril, who expects the euro to weaken below $ 1.20 in the near term.

The dollar also benefited from massive access to short hedging, particularly against the yen where hedge funds had racked up their biggest short bets against the greenback since October 2016.

The US currency was little changed at 105.025 yen after gaining 105.17 overnight for the first time since November 12.

Many see the dollar’s rebound since the start of last month as a correction from its relentless decline last year, although some believe the dollar’s regained strength may reflect a decline in bearish sentiment in the currency.

The dollar index has rebounded 1.2% this year after falling nearly 7% in 2020.

“The bear case faces a short-term stress test,” Westpac strategists wrote in a note.

“Our baseline scenario is that without support from short-term yields, there is a limit to how much optimism about the US recovery can boost the USD,” they wrote. “Global reflation and the Fed’s staunchly accommodative stance limit the upside potential beyond that.”

