Slow vaccine rollout reveals gaps in fragmented health systems in US and Massachusetts





The problems plaguing the U.S. vaccination lead to decentralization, lack of coordination and consumer confusion are particularly severe in Massachusetts, which ranks 34th nationally for per capita vaccinations, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday. .

Other populous states with equally dispersed health systems, such as California, Illinois, and Texas, are also mired in the bottom half of the CDC rankings. Many have distributed much of their early allocations to large hospitals and long-term care facilities, leaving no central player in control of the process.

There is no doubt that the fragmentation of the U.S. health care system has upset every step of our ability to respond to COVID, including vaccinations, said Andrew Dreyfus, managing director of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, the largest health insurer. States.

While the Trump administration’s lack of central planning has crippled all states, many have made their own mistakes in preparing for vaccinations. Massachusetts officials had to halt shipments to sites whose doses were on freezer shelves while receiving a stream of complaints from residents unable to book vaccine appointments. They are working to open a hotline and streamline an online registration portal.

The centrally organized systems seen in smaller countries like Israel and the United Arab Emirates that have vaccinated a third or more of their residents are vaccinating people faster, said Jen Kates, senior vice president and chief policy officer of global health at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

In the United States, the federal government turned to the states, and the states turned to counties or hospitals, Kates said. But when you’re in a pandemic, the viral agent you’re trying to combat doesn’t care whether you’re in one state or another or in one healthcare system or another.

By setting national priorities on who gets vaccinated first, other countries have also avoided the patchwork of priorities set by US states that almost guarantees that ineligible residents of a state for vaccines will know people of the same age or age. a similar risk factor able to get vaccinated. first in another.

Massachusetts is attempting a reset this week as the state enters the second phase of its deployment, where larger segments of the population will be eligible for vaccines from about 450,000 residents aged 75 and over.

Gov. Charlie Baker defended states’ performance at a briefing Monday, saying other states were able to vaccinate more residents because they were less scrupulous in prioritizing those most at risk .

I don’t believe there has been another state that has made a commitment to immunize everyone who lives in group homes and homeless shelters, who have developmental disabilities, who struggle with mental health issues, he said. Was one of the very few states that said we wanted to vaccinate all of our frontline healthcare workers in the first place. Because we picked some of these routes to start with, we knew it was okay [take] a little longer.

But critics of the Massachusetts deployment say it relied too much on large hospitals and paid too little attention to what Attorney General Maura Healey called the operational details needed to effectively direct residents to the sites of ‘injection.

It was a total debacle and it was unnecessary, Healey said in an interview, noting that his office had received a constant stream of complaints. I don’t understand why a state that leads the country in technology, that leads the country in health care, hasn’t been able to create a website that makes it easy for people to sign up. What we need right now is transparency, communications and a clear plan.

Massachusetts officials have not disclosed the specific dates when each group of residents, ranked by age or risk, will become eligible for the vaccine. They also haven’t given a target date to meet their goal of vaccinating 4 million adult residents, saying it will depend on federal shipments. They say they are working to improve the awkward registration process.

We are continuing to make changes to the website, Baker said on Monday. He said the new features made it easier for residents to search by geography to sign up for injections. Baker added that we’ve taken a pretty good look at how these sites operate in other states and will try to incorporate what we consider to be some of the best practices.

While initial shipments to the states were slow and unpredictable, the Biden administration said federal vaccine allocations would increase in the coming weeks. The doses will be distributed more widely in Massachusetts, through mass vaccination sites, community sites, doctor’s offices and retail pharmacies.

Analysts who have been watching the vaccine rollout closely say states with large hospital systems, such as Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania, sent them the bulk of vaccine shipments in the first few weeks, adopting an approach centered on the hospital which effectively delegated the distribution.

States turned to hospitals partly because of the urgency to vaccinate frontline health workers and partly because they had ultra-cold freezers capable of storing the Pfizer vaccines that were first to roll out of the market. production line.

But states across the country are struggling to make full use of the doses given to them, as more health workers than expected have refused vaccines. CDC figures show that 42% of the nearly 1.1 million doses of vaccine Massachusetts received on Monday were in freezers.

Hospitals strictly followed state priorities when they had unused doses, refusing to give them to residents not yet eligible, even though more flexibility could have speeded up vaccinations. In Massachusetts, hospital representatives played a leading role on the advisory committee that set state priorities, which began with frontline hospital workers.

In large states like Massachusetts, strict adherence to planned protocol has slowed distribution, said Eric Schneider, senior vice president of policy and research at the Commonwealth Fund. You need a combination of flexibility and respect for protocol.

With just days’ notice when more shipments arrived, hospitals kept many vials in their freezers, reserved for second doses for workers who received the first injections.

If you think the supply is going to dry up, the safest strategy is to keep the second doses, Schneider said.

In the UK, by contrast, providers are giving vaccines to as many residents as possible, even if that means they will have to wait more than four weeks for the second shots.

UK healthcare providers are also capitalizing on people’s real-time situational awareness to plan shots quickly, Schneider said. They know exactly who they are talking to in a way that is impossible in the United States.

Robert Weisman can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @GlobeRobW.

