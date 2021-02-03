US and UK rates for vaccines are ranked, but there is nothing wrong with the EU approach-POLITICO





German Chancellor Angela Merkel admitted Tuesday that other countries “ranked” her that other countries were vaccinating against the coronavirus, but insisted that “basically there are no problems with the EU’s approach.

In an interview with German public broadcaster ARD, Merkel reiterated his promise to provide a jab to all interested Germans before the official summer ended September 21st, and tried to defend the slow pace with which Germany and the EU manage vaccinations.

I basically think there is no problem with the EU’s joint procurement of vaccines. The minister added: “Of course the question arises: why is the US faster, why is Israel faster, why is Britain faster? Of course that’s a idiot.”

However, Merkel rejected criticism that the EU could have provided more vaccines if it had invested more money in the early stages, arguing that the first vaccines such as BioNTech/Pfizer would have been limited from the start.

“The fact is that the United States has production capacity. Pfizer is, after all, an American company. After all, the United States exports almost nothing outside its borders. This means that as Europeans, we depend on our production facilities.” It is currently growing at a rapid pace. Said Merkel. She also argued that it was right to wait for a European pharmacy to give orderly approval for the vaccine, instead of relying on emergency approvals as in the UK.

“It’s definitely right that we ordered together on a European basis,” the prime minister said.

Merkel also showed the openness to approve the use of Russian and Chinese coronavirus vaccines in the EU until approval by the European Medicines Agency.

“All vaccines are welcome in the European Union,” she said. She spoke about this with the Russian President, referring to a report that the Sputnik V vaccine developed in Russia is 91.6% effective in preventing COVID-19. I read some good data on Russian vaccines today.

Merkel is not obligated to immunize it, but warns that refusal to do so in September, when all Germans have to give a jab, could have consequences. “Then you have to make a distinction and say: [to take the vaccine] You may not be allowed to do certain things,” he said without mentioning specific examples.

The Prime Minister added that Germany’s plans to ease the coronavirus restrictions depend on the total number of coronavirus cases, not all citizens being vaccinated. She said it should be cut down enough so that public health officials can effectively track the people they contacted. With infected people.

She warned not to start backing up too soon. “If I start for 14 days, it comes back to exponential growth. [of coronavirus cases], And the intensive care unit is being refilled, which cannot be the solution. We need a sustainable way out of the epidemic.

Merkel said Germany is on the right track. The number of cases has been reduced thanks to the great respect of the restrictions by citizens. However, she says, the only danger we have right now is that the South African or British mutants are much more aggressive, so we can throw a spanner into the task.

