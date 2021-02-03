Worrisome mutation seen in UK variant and some virus samples in the US





In addition to its appearance in the British variant, it has been seen in variants which are spreading rapidly in South Africa and Brazil. It has also been identified in recent days in a handful of cases in the United States. Two new cases of the South African variant were confirmed on Tuesday just outside the nation’s capital in Montgomery County.

The mutation alters the structure of the viruss peak protein, target of vaccines and many naturally produced antibodies. The mutation can help the virus evade detection and make neutralization by the human immune system less effective. Indeed, this makes the virus more stealthy, a big concern for vaccine developers, who seek to train antibodies to focus on and destroy recognizable invaders.

The appearance of the E484K mutation in some infections caused by the British variant is a worrying development, but not entirely unexpected, said Julian Tang, clinical virologist at the University of Leicester.

We must crack down on this variant, said UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Our mission must be to stop its spread all together.

All viruses mutate, and SARS-CoV-2 evolves as it circulates in tens of millions of people around the world, a recipe for further mutation as the virus adapts to humans.

The Eeek mutation isn’t exactly new: it has reproduced in genomic sequences multiple times since the start of the pandemic, and virologists have long understood that it is potentially problematic. But it seems to do little in isolation and has only recently gained attention, having started to appear in tandem with other mutations in the rapidly spreading variants in South Africa and Brazil, said Greg Armstrong, director of the Centers’ advanced molecular detection program. for disease control and prevention.

A public database analyzed by the Washington Post showed 213 genomic sequences containing the mutation in the United States, dating from an initial case in Utah on March 15.

It has appeared several times in several bloodlines, Armstrong said. By itself, it seems to come and go.

To date, there are no local variants of concern, he said. The CDC is closely monitoring a variant in California that is responsible for many cases there that does not contain the Eeek mutation, but Armstrong said there was no consensus it is definitely more transmissible.

However, the CDC is still ramping up its genomic surveillance efforts and the United States does not yet have full knowledge of the many lineages of the coronavirus in circulation. A CDC forecast last month suggested that, based on data from the UK, the variant circulating there could become dominant in the US at some point in March, as it outperformed other variants.

Scientists point out that there is a lot they don’t know or understand about these strains of the virus or why SARS-C0V-2, after a long period of relative stability, changed shape in the past. in recent months.

We honestly don’t have a good answer as to why this is happening all of a sudden, Armstrong said.

Data from clinical trials announced last week indicated that the vaccines were less effective at preventing infections with variants in South Africa exhibiting the mutation, but significantly reduced the risk of serious illness or death.

A study also found preliminary evidence that patients in South Africa who had survived a previous episode with the most common coronavirus were infected a second time, but not critically ill after exposure to the variant with the E484K mutation. Another alarming data point came from Brazil, where researchers fear the variant has re-infected people who had recovered from a previous bout with the virus.

Armstrong and other scientists have said the spread of coronavirus variants has not changed our understanding of how the virus is transmitted, nor has it negated the opportunity to be vaccinated. Vaccines still offer protection and are essential in crushing the pandemic, disease experts said.

The really important thing is, if you look at who went to the hospital and who died, the vaccines really work, said Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts School of Medicine.

Already last June, researchers from Regeneron, the maker of monoclonal antibodies, a treatment against the coronavirus, reported in the journal Science that they had identified the E484K mutation as a roadblock for their product. The company has formulated a cocktail of antibodies to overcome the resistance produced by the mutation.

The E484K mutation has appeared several times in coronavirus lines across the planet, but this does not always translate into a functionally different version of the virus, which would merit the term variant or strain.

The peculiarity of the variants is that they are characterized by multiple mutations. We don’t really know what role most of these mutations play, said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

He stressed that mutations that hinder immunity do not erase it.

It’s not that immunity is falling off a cliff, he said. Some people will still be somewhat protected.

Eeek has been the center of attention in recent weeks as it is present in B.1.351 and P.1, the variants first identified in South Africa and Brazil, respectively. The UK strain, B.1.1.7, has spread more widely than the other two, but has so far been considered less problematic because it did not contain the E484K mutation.

As of Monday, the British variant had been detected in 467 infections in the United States, according to data from the Washington Post. The Armstrong CDC said on Tuesday that the E484K mutation is not present in any of these cases. It is still very rare in the UK, showing 11 infections there, according to a report by Public Health England.

The report also provided preliminary evidence that the variant could be 65% more deadly.

Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said in an email that the emergence of coronavirus variants in the United States means the country needs to increase the urgency of disease prevention efforts: vaccines, social distancing , masks, testing, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine are more essential than ever to reduce the spread of the virus.

Booth reported from London. Harry Stevens contributed to this report.

