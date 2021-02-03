The UK applies to join the Pacific Free Trade Zone, where Chile is a member state





The British government puts the UK at the heart of the Pacific’s emerging economy and is officially supporting one of the world’s largest free trade zones to support jobs across the UK.

British International Trade Minister Liz Truss met Monday morning (February 1, 2021) with ministers from Japan and New Zealand to sign up for the official first step, the Comprehensive and Progressive Transpacific Partnership (CPTPP), before negotiations begin later this year. Requested.

UK Member States will strengthen trade with CPTPP countries, including Chile, by opening up new markets and opportunities for British companies while encouraging greater internal investment and strengthening ties between the Indo-Pacific and Americas and the United Kingdom. Membership will also help the UK move further and faster in areas such as digital trade and services. Last year, trade from the UK to CPTPP members in this sector amounted to 18.7 billion, and joining now will give you the opportunity to pioneer other sectors of the UK economy.

UK accession will increase the CPTPP’s total GDP from 9 trillion to 11 trillion. Last year, trade between the UK and its 11 member states is worth more than 110 billion and has grown by an average of 8% annually since 2016.

More specifically, between the last four quarters (Chile 1.8 billion, Mexico 4.5 billion, Peru 764 million) until the second quarter of 2020, trade between the three CPTPP members in the UK and South America has exceeded 7 billion, and its accession will increase. Will. Opportunities exist in the country’s fastest growing sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as most other sectors such as automotive, food and beverage, mining, digital and financial services.

The UK’s CPTPP membership is an integral part of the UK government’s initiative to place the UK at the heart of the modern free trade network that drives jobs and economic growth.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

A year after leaving the EU, we are building a new partnership that will bring enormous economic benefits to the British people.

Supporting to become the first new country to join the CPTPP demonstrates our ambition to do business with friends and partners around the world in the best possible terms and become avid champions of global free trade.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said

As an independent trading country, our ambition is to advocate free trade, fight protectionism, and remove barriers to trade whenever there is an opportunity, all of which are the values ​​CPTPP member states pursue.

CPTPP is an exclusive club of fast-growing countries that trade together, and our subscription will provide increased trade and investment opportunities for all members and will put the UK at the heart of a dynamic free trade area.

Spencer Mahony, Director of Trade in Latin America and the Caribbean, said:

We are pleased that the UK has officially informed CPTPP members of their intention to join. CPTPP membership complements the bilateral trade deals the UK has concluded in Latin America and will support our efforts to increase UK trade with this exciting region.

Latin America is a dynamic, innovative and increasingly open region with enormous growth potential. Chile, Mexico and Peru, like the UK, advocate free trade and a rules-based global trade system. CPTPP represents an additional opportunity to work closely with them on this agenda.

Note to editors CPTPP is a trade agreement between 11 countries (Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore, Vietnam) targeting 500 million people and accounting for 13% of world GDP . 2019; If the UK joins, it rises to 16% The UK will announce its negotiating targets, scope analysis and consultation responses ahead of negotiations expected to begin later this year. Data Source: ONS UK Trade: All Countries, Non-Seasonal Adjustments, Q2 2020; IMF Global Economic Outlook, October 2020; ONS, Supply Mode, 2019 Additional Information

To learn more about the UK’s CPTPP and Chilean accession, please contact Gabriel Henriquez, Head of Trade and Economic Policy, British Embassy in Santiago.

For more information on the activities of the British Embassy in Santiago, please follow:

