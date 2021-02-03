Given DHS warning, a look at threats of domestic extremism in the United StatesExBulletin





A large group of pro-Trump extremists stand on the eastern steps of the Capitol after storming its grounds on January 6. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol that day, smashing windows and clashing with police to protest the 2020 election results. Jon Cherry / Getty Images .

President Biden examines the US government’s response to domestic extremism, including threats that have gained traction under President Donald Trump.

The assessment begins after the Department of Homeland Security has issued a public warning against possible attacks on government facilities or officials. The notice referred to the Jan.6 attack on democracy on the United States Capitol and other incidents dating back years, such as the 2019 mass murder in El Paso, Texas, blamed on a man who had written an anti-immigrant screed. The advisory says extremists are motivated by electoral conspiracy theories as well as pandemic conspiracy theories.

The Trump administration has often been accused of downplaying the danger of white supremacists and other extremists, but the DHS bulletin shows that security officials in government now feel free to voice their concerns.

“My feeling about this alert is that it was probably a long time coming,” says Chris Krebs, who was a senior DHS official appointed by Trump and then fired by Trump for accurately declaring last year’s election safe. .

Officials in the Biden administration did not give details of what they called “information” indicating possible future attacks, so NPR has taken its own snapshot of the current threat.

The state of domestic extremism is unusually visible at the moment as it was on display at the Capitol on January 6. Hannah Allam of NPR, who has covered domestic extremism for years, witnessed the attack. “Standing outside the Capitol that day, I saw all the strands of American extremism in one place,” she said. “All the groups that I cover under one umbrella over there. The established groups were there, the white nationalists, the neo-Nazis, some of the militia groups.”

“But the most disturbing thing,” she said, “is that now, alongside organized violent actors, you have thousands of otherwise ordinary conservatives who are fans of Donald Trump.” Believing in the former president’s lies about his electoral defeat known as the “big lie” as well as the QAnon conspiracy theory and other lies, they meddled with extremist groups in what analysts said. consider it a “mass radicalization”.

Robert Pape, a political violence specialist at the University of Chicago, analyzed the backgrounds and statements of some of the known rioters on Capitol Hill on January 6. He and a team gathered information on 193 of the people who were arrested after the insurgency on Capitol Hill.

Their analysis revealed that some attackers on Capitol Hill are linked to far-right groups like the Proud Boys or the Oath Keepers. But most are not. Many are older people with good jobs.

“Twenty-seven percent are white-collar workers, that is, doctors, lawyers, architects. It’s so unusual that in our previous studies on the demographics of political violence, we didn’t even no categories for business owners and white collar workers, ”Pape said.

This wide array, from states across the United States, shows how far electoral lies have penetrated mainstream society. Many attackers have said they believe Trump told them to act. The incitement to attack the former president is now the subject of his Senate impeachment trial next week.

“The bottom line is that we are at the beginning of a problem that is likely to arise not only for months, but also for years,” Pope said. “The greatest rise in political violence in the world is occurring in the United States.”

Pope has studied political violence around the world for decades, and over the past year has found it essential to focus on his own country. He now sees a pattern that he has seen elsewhere.

“We have all the ingredients to unfortunately see the possible acceleration of the growth of this movement. We see that there is a leader with demonstrated support for extralegal activities. We are seeing mass grievances perceived by large masses of people. We are also now seeing a deadly focal point event, “Pope said.

The United States, of course, has its own history of violent political movements, like the rise of the Ku Klux Klan after the Civil War, in an earlier era of racial and demographic change. The United States also has its own specific misinformation issues.

Krebs, who now studies disinformation for the Aspen Institute, said the best way to dampen it would be for those who support the “big lie” to take responsibility and own what they’ve done. It’s unlikely, so Krebs turns to Plan B: “You have to hold them accountable in other ways.” Trump faces a Senate impeachment trial next week for instigating the attack on Capitol Hill.

The Biden administration’s examination of the US government’s ability to counter domestic extremism is likely to find less robust capabilities than for international terrorism.

“The international infrastructure really overshadows what the US government has for domestic terrorism. Domestic terrorism has always been a bit of a backwater,” says Michael Leiter, former director of the National Counterterrorism Center, which by law focuses on on international threats.

Legal and political barriers to enforcement may also be greater as the US government is obligated to respect the rights of US citizens. What do you do, Leiter says, if you’re an FBI agent and learn of the existence of an armed citizen who speaks harshly about the government? Americans have the right to be armed and to speak harshly about the government.

Distinguishing radicals from law-abiding citizens was not easy after the terrorist attacks of September 11, when Muslims became special targets of attention. Leiter himself admitted that “I and others have made many mistakes and undoubtedly unfairly profiled certain individuals based on their religion not on purpose, but the system has done it.”

Counterterrorism officials will need to avoid profiling right-wing figures both because the Constitution requires it and because they are likely to have supporters in Congress.

Bo Hamby and HJ Mai produced and edited the audio story.

