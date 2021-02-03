Boris Johnson accuses EU of questioning Good Friday agreement | Brexit





Boris Johnson criticized the EU for appearing to question the Good Friday agreement last week when deciding to invoke Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

After talking to Northern Ireland’s first prime minister, Allyn Foster, Johnson asked the prime ministers a question and said: Border across the islands of Ireland.

The decision to invoke Article 16 in a dispute over the supply of vaccines to the EU on Friday caused widespread criticism and was quickly withdrawn.

Johnson told lawmakers: We will strive to have no such borders, we will respect the peace process, and indeed there will be no barriers in the Irish Sea and the principle of free access will be maintained throughout the UK.

He said after it was revealed that the British government had asked the EU to extend the grace period to 2023 for a full inspection of goods traded between the UK and Northern Ireland.

Bloc’s general rules for tariffs and product standards are not yet fully enforced in the Irish Sea, but the rules in force have led to actions that threaten border management.

In a letter to the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove requested a series of grace periods, the first of which is expected to extinguish at the end of March.

Gove told Parliament via videoconference at 5 p.m. British time Wednesday that everything from pet transportation to the supply of plants and seeds in Northern Ireland to the gardens should be protected and should protect the daily lives of fellow citizens. Meet.

In addition to extending the grace period, Gove is calling for a joint travel area between the British and Irish islands for pets, flexibility in steel quotas, and an end to the ban on chilled meats and British plants.

Under the protocol of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, designed to avoid the strict borders of the island of Ireland, Northern Ireland effectively remains in a single market in the EU. The entire EU Customs Code should be enforced across the Irish Sea for goods coming from the rest of the UK as well, but as it was applied to the letter, it caused disappointment among the communities in Northern Ireland.

In the House of Representatives, DUP Congressman Ian Paisley urged Johnson to become the union we need by enacting laws that allow goods to move freely between the UK and Northern Ireland if necessary.

Paisley told us that the Northern Irish Protocol betrayed us and made us feel like foreigners in our country, and told Johnson that he could empty all the papers he was asked to fill out after Brexit to businesses in Northern Ireland. Johnson has promised to do everything he can to ensure free trade flows by calling Article 16 of the Protocol, whether legislatively or practically.

Upon arrival on Downing Street, Boris Johnson abandoned his plans by former Teresa Mays to avoid checks by keeping Britain in EU customs territory. Johnson argued that the government would have prevented Brexit from receiving compensation by making trade deals with the rest of the world.

However, the British government’s preferred option for Northern Ireland was consistently and fiercely opposed by union members, including the DUP, who said they would be perceived as the breakup of the UK.

Johnson discussed the challenges of implementing the protocol with Foster on Wednesday.

A spokesman for Downing Street said in the call: The Prime Minister said urgent action from the EU is needed to resolve outstanding issues related to the implementation of the protocol to preserve the benefits of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and ensure the northern region is guaranteed. Ireland is enjoying all the benefits of the UK leaving the EU.

Inspections for animals and food arriving at Belfast and Lahn ports this week were halted due to employee safety concerns.

Graffiti appeared on the wall near the port, warning that all border officials were targets. Staff reported witnessing people recording license plate details.

There are concerns that the additional checks required under the withdrawal agreement will raise tensions.

The triggering and rapid withdrawal of Article 16 on Friday united and boldened the leadership of the Fosters Democratic Unionist party, which now officially launched a campaign to abolish the Protocol.

Efovi, who will meet the poster at 5pm, said the EU would not enjoy the abolition of the protocol. On Wednesday, he tweeted that the agreement was the cornerstone of the withdrawal agreement and that the heart of the peace process was always the EU’s top priority.

On Tuesday night, Foster announced that her party would no longer engage Dublin on Brexit.

In the BBC Radio 4s Today program, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said challenges are inevitable given the type Brexit Johnson chose.

The cause of all this tension is not Brexit, [Northern Ireland] protocol. The protocol is an attempt to reduce tension and solve problems with Brexit, he said. There are alternatives to the protocols people choose to reject.

But Covney said the EU and the British and Irish governments should find solutions to alleviate tensions in the ports.

He said: I think senior politicians should talk seriously now to relax. You have to try to relax. We have to talk about how we can make the protocol work more effectively.

