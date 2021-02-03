Global stocks are generally higher as investors focus on the US stimulus





BANGKOK (AP) Global stocks were mostly higher on Wednesday as investors bet on the eventual approval of a relatively large version of President Joe Bidens’ pandemic relief bill. This advance follows a large rally on Wall Street, with strong contributions from big tech companies, banks and other sectors.

Markets rose in Paris, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong, but stocks fell in Shanghai.

With Democrats and Republicans still far removed from backing President Joe Bidens for a $ 1.9 trillion stimulus package, investors are betting the administration will opt for a reconciliation process to get the legislation through Congress.

Positive earnings reports along with hopes for Bidens’ budget bailout may have heightened the sense of risk, as U.S. Senate Democrats announced they would push forward the stimulus bill even without bipartisan support ING’s Prakash Sakpal and Nicholas Mapa said in a report.

Germanys DAX gained 0.8% to 13,950.15 and the CAC 40 in Paris rose 0.8% to 5,605.20. Britains FTSE 100 were up 0.7% to 6,562.90. Wall Street seemed poised for gains, with the future contract for the S&P 500 up 0.5% and that for the Dow industry 0.2% up.

In Asian trade, the Tokyos Nikkei 225 rose 1% to 28,646.50 and the Kospi in South Korea climbed 1.1% to 3,129.68. Australias S & P / ASX 200 jumped 0.9% to 6,824.60. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong recovered from its early losses, gaining 0.2% to 29,307.91, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5% to 3,517.31.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 Index rose 1.4% to 3,826.31. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.6% to 30,687.48. The highly technical Nasdaq composite climbed 1.6% to 13,612.78. The Russell 200 Small Business Index also rose, rising 1.2% to 2,151.44. The main indices remain close to their all-time highs set last month.

Shares of GameStop and other recent high-profile actions sparked by online traders have plunged. The stocks have been taken into a speculative frenzy by online forum and social media traders looking to inflict damage on Wall Street hedge funds who have bet these stocks will drop.

GameStop plunged 60% to $ 90 per share on Tuesday and AMC Entertainment lost 41.2% to $ 7.82 per share. The two companies have been in the spotlight for more than two weeks as the online community of investors pushed stocks to astronomical levels.

The price of silver, which spiked 9% on Monday fueled speculation the precious metal was also hypnotized by online traders, fell more than 10% on Tuesday. On Wednesday it was flat, gaining 52 cents to $ 26.93 an ounce.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bill rose to 1.12% from 1.10% on Tuesday evening.

Investors continue to focus on Washington. President Biden has invited 10 moderate Republicans to the White House to discuss his proposed $ 1.9 trillion economic aid package. Republicans responded earlier with a bid of $ 600 billion, less than a third of the amount Bidens offered.

Inventories have increased as 2021 approaches amid expectations that the rollout of coronavirus vaccines would allow global business and travel to return to normal. This optimism has been marred by spikes in infection and disruptions in vaccine deliveries.

In other trades, benchmark US crude oil gained 48 cents to $ 55.24 per barrel on electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained $ 1.21 on Tuesday to $ 54.76 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, picked up 62 cents at $ 58.08 a barrel.

The US dollar rose to 105.06 Japanese yen from 104.98 yen on Tuesday night. The euro fell slightly from $ 1.2042 to $ 1.2040.

