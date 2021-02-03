US takes action to reverse family separations





When 9-year-old Vladimir arrived in the United States with his 19-year-old brother Christian, immigration officials separated the siblings and sent Vladimir to a detention center for unaccompanied children. He was not allowed to speak to his family members or to the lawyer who took up his case. He had never been separated from his family before.

Vladimir is one of the thousands of children the administration of President Donald J. Trump has forcibly separated from their families. But he was not taken from his family in 2018, when then Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ zero-tolerance policy systematically ravaged families arriving at the border, leaving many children with lasting trauma. Immigration officials arrested and separated Vladimir and his brother just days before President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

An executive order signed today by President Biden begins to tackle abusive family separations led by the Trump administration by stepping up efforts to locate the parents of the more than 680 children who remain separated almost three years later.

The order is part of pressure from presidents to overturn some of the Trump administration’s most abusive immigration policies. This is a welcome step, as it disappears.

But it is not clear that the order will help children like Vladimiron in its face, it is limited to children separated from their parents due to zero tolerance. Long before zero tolerance, including under the administration of former President Barack Obama, US border officials routinely separated children arriving with their grandparents, aunts and uncles, or adult siblings. President Biden should definitively renounce the practice and order border officials to keep extended families together unless the children report abuse.

The reunification task force Biden created should recognize that strengthening families does not end with their reunification. Its recommendations should reflect best practices to provide them with ongoing support to recover from trauma.

Partial compensation for wrongs inflicted by the government may include permanent resident status, a measure that would likely require Congressional action. At the very least, these children and their families should be able to reopen their cases to seek asylum and other protection. These measures should also apply to reunited families who have been separated and deported.

And to ensure that the government never again inflicts this harm on arriving children and their families, there needs to be full public accountability of what happened and how. This means thoroughly investigating the zero tolerance program and the people involved in authorizing it, and ensuring penalties where appropriate. And that should include a formal apology.

The task force alone cannot implement all of these necessary measures. But he can and must recommend them.

A complete calculation will require difficult choices and the expenditure of political capital. But half measures do not cure the damage done to families and to the country.

