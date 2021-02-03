BT promises UK’s first’unbreakable’ Wi-Fi connection





BT is launching a new device that claims to offer the UK’s first unbreakable Wi-Fi connection, and you don’t have to move or wait hours or days for your home to reconnect after a power outage.

The company’s always-on hybrid connectivity devices automatically switch connected devices, including smartphones, laptops, and smart TVs, from broadband to EE mobile Internet connections in less than 90 seconds.

Uninterrupted Connectivity is designed to give workers and their families the peace of mind that they won’t be interrupted in extreme weather conditions, even if the broadband cabinet is broken or lost for other reasons.

Users do not need to be current EE customers to use the mobile network through the package.

Millions of children are learning remotely during the blockade. (Photo: Getty)

BT claims that there is no need to reset all connected devices after a power outage, and can support up to 250 gadgets at a time, creating a reliable connection that doesn’t degrade even when powering a larger number of electronics.

Unbreakable connection

Christian Thrane, managing director of marketing for the BTsconsumer business unit, said the launch is the first in the UK.

We combine the best fiber optic home broadband and Wi-Fi technology backed by our award-winning EEmobile network to become the only UK provider to offer our customers unbreakable Wi-Fi connectivity at home.

BT’s broadband has seen a 60% increase in download traffic during the coronavirus outbreak over the past 12 months, highlighting the need for a stable internet connection to get homeschooled and work done.

The device costs 65.99 per month as part of the BT Halo 3+ package, which goes on sale February 5th, and it guarantees that every room in your home will receive a reliable Wi-Fi signal or 100.

Existing BT customers can purchase 7 hybrid connected devices per month based on their existing rate plan.

Rely on strong connections

According to a study by Ofcom published in June, UK internet use hit an all-time high last year as a result of preventing the country from spending time outdoors due to a coronavirus lockdown restriction last year.

Citizens Advice said last week that 1 in 6 households in the UK are struggling to pay for broadband with parents, people with disabilities, ethnic minorities, carers and youth during the current blockade.

According to the charity, by the end of last year, about 2.3 million people had not paid for their broadband bill.

Alistair Cromwell, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Advice, said: The epidemic has confirmed that broadband is an essential utility. Not a luxury for those who can afford it.

Without broadband, we are struggling to teach children, order food and medicine, work or find a job.

The government has provided free laptops and mobile data for kids to study at home, but this is ultimately just a sticky plaster. To bridge the digital divide, urgent steps need to be taken to make broadband available to everyone, regardless of which provider.

