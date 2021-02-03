UK Separates From EU Rules And Reveals National Aid System After Brexit: CityAM





Business Minister Kwasi Kwarteng today will summarize the UK’s post-Brexit regulations on government subsidies in a massive break with the EU.

A statement from the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (Beis) states that a new set of rules that will replace the EU’s national aid system “will empower local authorities, public authorities and delegated administrations in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast. Principles across the UK determine if taxpayer subsidies can be paid.”

Beis said it will be “more flexible, agile and tailored to support business growth” than previous EU regulations.

The EU’s state aid regime sees that governments must adhere to the rules on the amount of subsidies they can provide to businesses to ensure that there is no unfair competitive advantage across the block.

Post-Brexit trade agreements agreed that the UK could set up its own state aid regime, but EU countries could challenge the subsidy decisions made by Downing Street if they violate an agreed set of “common principles”.

An independent body is formed to rule this and determine whether the UK or the EU does not act in good faith on the subsidy policy.

Division Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “Now we have taken control of our money and laws from the EU. While we use our newly discovered freedom to lead the UK to the forefront of innovation and create jobs of the future, the UK is the best place to start and grow a business.

With a modern and personalized approach to business support, we can drive our long-term ambition to increase our opportunities as we tackle climate change and recover better from the pandemic.

The new state aid regime was a point of debate among financially hawkish Tori supporters and lawmakers.

The argument that governments should have a more liberal subsidy policy regime could mean that the UK is trying to grow its economy through broad fiscal policy.

This goes against many ideological values ​​of the Tori Party.

Victoria Hewson, head of regulation at the Institute for Economic Affairs think tank, said, “We are concerned about the government seeing interventions and subsidies in the economy as supporting a post-Covid recovery. I said.

“The government is notorious for picking a winner, whether at the UK or EU level,” she said.

“Using taxpayers’ money to support a failed business will distort competition, slow innovation, and will benefit incumbents.”

Matt Lesh, head of research at the Free Market Adam Smith Institute think tank, tweeted: “I’m very concerned that the government is set up to make it easier for politicians to waste taxpayer money on projects they prefer.

“This inevitably leads to corrupt slander and considerable waste, and the government cannot determine which companies have the potential.”

