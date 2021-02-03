The UK’s COVID infection rate is’still surprisingly high’-but’we’re in the past’ now surpassed the highs | British news





The UK’s coronavirus infection rate is “still surprisingly high,” the prime minister said. However, the UK’s Chief Medical Officer suggested that we are currently above the highs.

Boris Johnson said at a Downing Street news briefing that there is a “sign of hope”, welcoming the UK to pass the milestone of its first 10 million COVID-19 vaccine.

Real-time COVID updates in the UK and around the world

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

‘Over the peak’ of the current wave

Professor Chris Whitty, the UK’s chief medical officer, who starred alongside the British Prime Minister, said the UK seemed to have passed its current peak.

However, he echoed to the PM that rates were going down, but it was still “very high” and could rise again quickly, and that the NHS could “get into trouble very quickly.”

According to the latest official statistics, the UK had an additional 1,322 deaths within 28 days of positive coronavirus testing, with an additional 19,202 new cases.

Professor Whitty said, “Most colleagues think we’ve passed the peak.”

“That doesn’t mean we can’t have another peak, but at this point-if people keep following the guidelines-we’re seeing cases, hospitalizations and mortality falling in all four countries in the UK. At least I think this vertex is in the past.”

Professor Whitty said the number of people admitted to hospitals with the coronavirus has “significantly” declined, but is still above its first peak in April last year.

Image: Slides showing results from patients in coronavirus hospital

“So this is still a very important problem, but it’s a problem that’s going in the right direction,” he said.

Upon death, Professor Whitty added that the number “will remain at a fairly high level.”

“The first impact we have on vaccination is on these deaths,” he explained.

Ministers set a goal of giving their first jab to 15 million of the most vulnerable by mid-month, which seems to be the goal they should achieve.

The PM said the government’s focus is to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible and then “take a view on the interaction between it and the prevalence of the disease.”

“The infection levels are still high enough to imagine the mitigation of the current guidelines,” he added.

Please use the Chrome browser for a more accessible video player.

NHS audit for PM 10 million vaccination

Johnson said ministers are “concerned about hesitating vaccines in some areas of some communities,” and “no doubt a problem.”

“We are doing our best to encourage people to move forward and give them all the confidence they need. They need to be confident. Getting vaccinated is a good thing,” he said.

According to Oxford University data released on Tuesday, the vaccine had a “substantial effect” on virus transmission, reducing the virus by two-thirds.

Recent studies have shown that the first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca jab provides 76% protection for up to 3 months, and the second dose after 12 weeks increases efficacy by 82.4%.

The PM welcomes the news and there is growing evidence that our vaccine achieves the important goal of “reducing deaths and serious illnesses from the major strains of COVID under study.”

Johnson said at a press conference that he believed that March 8 was a “careful” date for the start of a phased school opening in England.

Subscribe to Daily Podcasts on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker

The PM said on February 22 it would deploy a “route map” to ease the containment restrictions. And the UK stressed that it will be in a “very different situation” from last summer when the prevalence of the virus has declined. There was no vaccine.

He dropped another hint that the country might not return to regional restrictions as lockdowns eased. “Now it seems like we’re stepping down nationwide, but it certainly feels like it can change.”

In the long run, Professor Whitty said the likelihood that all adults will receive a primary vaccine by May and a secondary vaccine by August is “a very optimistic end” due to supply constraints.

When asked by Skye’s deputy political editor Sam Coates about the possibilities of this timescale, he said: “I think May and August are very optimistic ends.

“When I talk to people doing such a quick rollout and look globally, I think it’s a very fast rollout.

“Because people are doing incredible things they’ll say they’re absolutely going to hell for the leather, but trying to meet that date is probably more than possible given the constraints on supply and everything else we have to deal with. Will. Wow.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos