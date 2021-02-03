COVID cases in the United States continue to drop, even with overnight death rate still above 3,000





The number of confirmed cases worldwide of the disease transmitted by the coronavirus COVID-19 approached 104 million on Wednesday, with the United States accounting for 26.4 million of that total, as it recorded another day more than 3000 deaths.

The United States counted at least 114,234 new cases on Tuesday, according to a New York Times tracker, and at least 3,408 people have died. However, cases continue to decline. The United States recorded an average of 141,146 cases per day last week, down 30% from the two-week average. The country is recording an average of less than 150,000 deaths per day for the first time since November.

There was positive news in a study from the University of Oxford which found a single dose of the vaccine developed by researchers at the university in cooperation with AstraZeneca PLC AZN, + 0.03% AZN, -1.08 % provides 76% protection for up to three months after a first dose and appears to help reduce transmission.

The researchers found that the vaccine’s efficacy was 76% after a first dose, with this protection being maintained until the second dose. The effectiveness of injections in preventing coronavirus disease increases to 82.4% once a second dose is given after 12 weeks.

He also found a 67% reduction in positive swabs for COVID-19 among those vaccinated, which has a substantial impact on reducing the transmission of the virus that causes the disease. But the researchers warned that a much larger sample will be needed to reach firm conclusions about the risk of transmission. Preliminary data from the study has been published in the medical journal The Lancet, but has not yet been peer reviewed.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC Savannah Guthrie the news was positive.

I would like to see the data myself. If that’s true, that’s good news, he says. Were going to have several candidates in the mix.

Fauci said he expected the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson to receive emergency use clearance within about a week. This vaccine has a huge advantage in that it is a single dose regimen, unlike the others that have received emergency clearance, which both require two doses given weeks apart.

In the meantime, he urged Americans to comply with public safety measures, wash their hands frequently, distance themselves socially, and wear a face mask in public, as newer variants of the virus are more contagious.

The [SARS-CoV-2] the mutants are here in the United States, he said. They are not yet dominant. We can prevent them from becoming dominant by trying to suppress replication.

Fauci also warned Americans should resist the temptation to mingle with other households to watch Sunday’s Super Bowl, which could turn the game into a big-ticket event. Enjoy the game, watch it on TV, but do it with your family or people in the house, he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Preventions’ vaccine tracking shows that as of 6 a.m. EST Tuesday, 32.8 million doses had been administered and 52.7 million had been delivered to states.

The COVID tracking project shows that hospitalizations are also down, with 92,880 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals on Tuesday, down from 93,536 a day earlier and the lowest figure since November 28. The number has declined for 22 consecutive days.

In other news:

GlaxoSmithKline GSK, -5.41% GSK, -6.29% has partnered with German biotechnology CureVac CVAC, + 5.28% to help develop a new generation of messenger RNA vaccines to target new strains of COVID -19, as MarketWatchs Lina Saigol reported. The two companies said in a statement that they will work on a joint approach to address multiple emerging variants in a single vaccine. The deal is worth 150 million. The news comes after Public Health England said on Tuesday that researchers identified 11 UK cases of B.1.1.7 that had a mutation, called E484K, which is present in strains leading to an increase in cases in South Africa. South and Brazil.

France will only administer the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine to people under the age of 65, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, after the government’s health advisory body cited a lack of sufficient data on its effectiveness in the elderly, reported The Associated Press. This decision could shake up the French vaccination strategy, as the country has given priority to residents of retirement homes and people over 75 years old. France relied on AstraZenecavaccine for a large part of its upcoming vaccinations, until the company announced delays affecting countries in Europe and the world.

Australian regulators have decided not to set an upper age limit on the use of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine despite reports of dozens of deaths among the elderly in Norway, the AP reported. The Australias Therapeutic Goods Administration said on Tuesday that it received reports on Jan. 14 of around 30 deaths in more than 40,000 elderly people vaccinated with the jab developed by Pfizer Inc. PFE, -0.29% and its German partner BioNTech SE BNTX, + 2.17%. But he added that no causal link between the vaccination and the deaths could be established. Last month, the regulator gave provisional approval for the use of the Pfizer vaccine in Australia and the first doses are expected to be given to people aged 16 and over by the end of February.

The World Health Organization team of experts visiting the Chinese city of Wuhan to investigate the origins of the pandemic has gained access to the center of conspiracy theories as a laboratory, CNN reported. Few of the places they visit are as controversial as the lab run by the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which former US President Donald Trumps administration officials have suggested, without providing any evidence, could have been. at the origin of the coronavirus.

Saudi Arabia has banned travelers from 20 countries, including India and neighboring United Arab Emirates, from tackling the spread of the virus, India.com reported. The temporary ban, which goes into effect today, also covers Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa, France, Egypt, Lebanon, Pakistan, Argentina, Brazil, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and Turkey.

Latest calculations

The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 surpassed 103.9 million on Wednesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, and at least 2.25 million people have died.

The United States has the highest number of cases in the world with 26.4 million and the highest number of deaths with 446,901, about a fifth of the global total.

Brazil has the second highest death toll with 226,309 and is third in cases with 9.3 million.

India is second in the world with 10.8 million cases, and now fourth in death with 154,596, after being passed by Mexico late last week.

Mexico has the third highest death toll with 159,533 and the 13th highest number of cases with 1.9 million.

The UK has 3.9 million cases and 108,225 deaths, the highest in Europe and the fifth in the world.

China, where the virus was first discovered late last year, has recorded 100,196 confirmed cases and 4,820 deaths, according to its official figures.

What does the economy say?

The huge service side of the U.S. economy grew faster in January, and companies added more workers, signaling better times ahead as the record rise in coronavirus cases receded, MarketWatchs Jeffry Bartash reported.

A survey of top business leaders in non-manufacturing companies such as restaurants, hospitals and banks fell to 58.7% from the revised 57.7% the month before, the Institute for Supply said on Wednesday. Management.

Readings above 50% indicate companies are expanding, and numbers above 55% are usually a sign of overall strength.

A similar ISM survey of manufacturers was also strong in January.

Read: ADP says private sector is climbing in January

Separately, the U.S. private sector added jobs in January after laying off workers the previous month, according to the ADP national employment report released on Wednesday.

Private payrolls increased by 174,000 jobs in January after losing 78,000 revised jobs the previous month. This was a smaller job loss in December than the initial estimate of a drop of 123,000 people. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal had forecast a gain of 48,000 jobs in the private sector in January. The ADP report is produced by Moodys Analytics.

The data can provide a snapshot of the U.S. Department of Labor’s monthly employment report to be released on Friday. Economists also forecast a rebound in total non-farm payrolls in January, with consensus calling for a gain of 105,000 jobs after a decline of 140,000 in December. The unemployment rate is expected to hold steady at 6.7%.

The job gain was better than expected, but January’s numbers are often suspect due to seasonal adjustment concerns, said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James. We still have a long way to go for a full recovery in the labor market, he said.

US stocks were mixed mid-session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, + 0.23% and the S&P 500 SPX, + 0.25% on either side of the flat line and the Nasdaq Composite COMP, + 0, 08% assembling a more remarkable upward movement.

