American cities underestimate their greenhouse gas emissions





Cities across the country are inadvertently underestimating their greenhouse gas emissions, new research suggests. And in many cases, they are greatly underestimated.

In a study of 48 U.S. urban areas, researchers found that the average city underreported its carbon dioxide emissions by almost 20%. But in some cases the ratio was over 100% off.

Torrance, Calif., And Blacksburg, Va., Had some of the largest underestimates, at over 145% and 123% respectively. A few cities have actually overestimated their emissions – Benicia, Calif., Was the most extreme case, overestimating by about 63%. Most of the ratios, however, were too low.

These mistakes could hamper efforts by cities to tackle climate change, the study’s authors warn.

The country’s cities have set themselves ambitious targets for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions over the next decades. But it’s hard for cities to know how well they are meeting their own targets if they don’t know exactly how much carbon they are emitting today.

Cities must have a “starting point and specific assessment points along their route because they reduce emissions,” said lead author of the study, Kevin Gurney, climatologist at Northern Arizona University . “And right now, with this kind of uncertainty and inaccuracy that we’re seeing, it’s really impossible for them to do that.”

The main problem is that there is no single standardized method for estimating urban emissions. This means that cities largely have to design their own systems – and it’s a notoriously complicated undertaking.

In general, cities have to rely on a cumbersome bottom-up accounting method. They collect data on all activities taking place in all different emission sectors – transport, electricity, etc. – and then calculate the quantity of carbon associated with each of these activities.

To calculate traffic emissions, for example, cities must estimate the number of kilometers traveled by all vehicles in that area. Next, they must calculate the carbon footprint based on assumptions about the amount of CO2 associated with kilometers driven for specific vehicle types and road conditions.

And that’s just one sector.

“You can imagine that in something as large as a large urban area, there are literally hundreds of emission sectors,” said Riley Duren, a carbon monitoring expert at the University of the Arizona and at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which commented on the new research for E&E News.

He added that cities are often underfunded or understaffed for these projects. This makes it even more difficult for them to identify gaps or errors in their own reports and to make improvements.

“You can imagine that this is an extremely complex undertaking to identify these potential mistakes and explain them, and most cities just don’t have the resources to do it,” he said.

There are various research groups across the country trying to develop more sophisticated systems, often focused on individual urban centers. Gurney’s team is among the first to attempt a large-scale assessment of emission inventories in cities across the country.

Gurney is leading a research project at NAU known as the Vulcan Project – it’s a system for calculating fossil fuel emissions across the United States. The system extracts data on carbon dioxide from fossil fuels from approximately two dozen federal datasets, including bottom-up emissions statistics collected by the EPA, Department of Energy, Federal Highway Administration and other agencies.

The Vulcan project synthesizes these estimates and compares them to measurements of atmospheric carbon dioxide to ensure the calculations are accurate.

In the new study, Gurney and colleagues compared Vulcan’s estimates with self-reported greenhouse gas inventories from 48 US cities. He found major discrepancies in many cases.

Some cities actually seem to overestimate their own emissions – in the most extreme case, by over 60%. Some were more or less on the nose.

Most, however, underestimated their emissions compared to Vulcan.

Those underestimates covered a wide range – from a few percentage points in places like Detroit or Richmond, Va., To over 145% in Torrance.

The extreme variation from city to city was the most concerning finding, Gurney noted.

“When you look at individual cities, you see these really big departures,” he said. “A given city can really have an estimate that is far from physical reality, and that’s not what you want.”

Reporting errors can occur just about anywhere along the pipeline, but the researchers noticed a few trends in their comparisons.

Many cities do not fully consider oil use when calculating building emissions, Gurney said. There are often gaps in the estimates of industrial emissions. Different cities have different accounting methods for traffic emissions.

“We’ve seen a few things like that, and I generally attribute them to different methods and gaps or holes, missing parts of the inventory,” Gurney said.

The new study highlights the need for more sophisticated and standardized methods for accounting for emissions in urban areas.

“I am not at all surprised by the results of this study, namely that the self-reported emissions of many cities are largely inconsistent with independent estimates,” said Duren. “I’m also not surprised that the estimates are all over the map, including both under and over reports. I think this reflects the diversity and incomplete general understanding of the many processes that result in local greenhouse gas emissions.

Vulcan presents a potential opportunity; it also highlights the amount of work required to develop new and improved urban emissions accounting systems. Gurney and his colleagues have been working on the system for 15 years and it wasn’t until the past two years that they felt it was ready for this kind of large multi-city study.

“We think research is on the borderline of what we call operationalization – it can become an operational system,” Gurney said. “We don’t know how it would be administered or distributed, but we certainly think we now have a precise, consistent system across the landscape that would, frankly, save cities from having to do a pretty difficult task. “

Making these improvements is more important than ever, said Duren – most greenhouse gas mitigation efforts occur at the subnational level.

Cities are at the forefront of the fight to reduce carbon emissions and stop climate change. They just need the resources to make the necessary improvements.

“Of course, that’s easy to say,” added Duren. “If it was easy, it would have been done.”

