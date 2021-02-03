UK first breaks 10 million coronavirus vaccines – POLITICO





London UK delivered the first coronavirus vaccine to more than 10 million people, nearly a fifth of the adult population, according to recent government data.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the vaccine launch was “the largest in the history of the National Institutes of Health.” At a Downing Street press conference, he said nearly 90% of those over 75 living in the UK had their first jab.

A total of 10,021,471 people received the first dose from December 8th to February 2nd, and 498,962 people received the second dose.

According to a new study at the University of Oxford that proposes the AstraZeneca vaccine, one of the major jabs distributed in the UK, “There is more evidence for the effectiveness of these vaccines every day with every jab. Others.” “It reduces deaths and serious illnesses caused by major strains of the disease,” he said.

The UK as a whole will achieve the goal of vaccinating all people over 70, all clinically classified as extremely vulnerable, all medical staff and all nursing home residents by mid-month. The vulnerable group included in the first vaccination accounted for 88% of COVID deaths, the Ministry of Health and Human Services said.

UK Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said the impact of vaccination on daily mortality figures will appear within the next two to three weeks. He said the country has now passed the peak of wintertime COVID infections, but that rate has remained “extremely high”. The UK has recorded 156,771 cases and 7,448 COVID deaths in the past seven days.

Despite the successful vaccine launch so far, Johnson says there will be no change in the timetable for mitigation of the lockdown action in the UK. All students have no plans to return to school until March 8. However, Johnson previously said: The “Roadmap”, scheduled for the week starting on February 22nd, has announced that it will present “possibility” for easing restrictions “throughout the year”.

