Social factors could be the latest obstacle to deep decarbonization of the United States, says National Academies report





Dive brief:

With the cost of clean energy technologies falling, social factors could prove to be the final obstacles to a deep decarbonization of the U.S. economy, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Thanks to a decade of rapidly falling costs, decarbonization is not only technically and financially feasible, it is in fact the most economical route to take, according to the NASEM report. The report also predicts that decarbonization could create 1 to 2 million jobs in the US economy.

However, without policies to ensure a just transition that does not leave out economically and racially diverse communities, the United States risks “yellow vest” social uprisings that could derail decarbonization, according to Stephen Pacala, a professor specializing in climate change and systems ecology at Princeton University.

Dive overview:

The vast majority of the technology needed to achieve a complete decarbonization of the U.S. economy exists, and most of the technology is more cost effective than fossil fuel alternatives, according to the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine. . But a committee convened by NASEM to study decarbonization says all levels of government must do more to ensure the coming economic transition is fair and equitable for all.

The report, the first of two decarbonization studies planned by NASEM, ultimately focused on the social factors that will determine the success of America’s energy transition, according to Pacala, who led the 17-person committee behind the report.

The committee identified five technology goals to stay on course towards net zero carbon emissions by 2050, outlined in the report. Ideally, the United States will source three-quarters of its energy from carbon-free sources by 2030, with zero-emission cars accounting for 50% of vehicle sales by the same date. The report also calls for electrification of heating in 20% of buildings and a 50% reduction in energy use of buildings by 2030, an expansion of the country’s transport infrastructure and a tripling federal investments in research, development and demonstration of emerging technologies such as advanced nuclear reactors, carbon capture and sequestration, and hydrogen fuels.

“The new report from the National Academies … makes a clear call for more innovation in clean energy,” wrote Colin Cunliff, senior policy analyst for the Foundation for Information Technology and Innovation and member of the NASEM’s decarbonization committee, in a blog post following the official publication of the report. The report “recognizes that innovation will not happen without a strong federal policy that involves much more than just core funding.”

But the report also proposes policy measures necessary to achieve critical socio-economic goals, such as ensuring that the jobs created by the economic transition are distributed in a way that benefits the diverse communities historically left behind in the United States, while also putting assistance available to communities suffering large losses of jobs and tax revenues as fossil fuel production declines.

Support could be provided through the creation of a new government agency proposed in the NASEM report, an independent national transition company, which would provide support to workers and communities in the event of job loss. A federal green bank, recommended by the report, could also provide funding for the economic redevelopment of affected communities, Pacala said.

“Now that the transition is so much more affordable,” he said, “the main concern is the impact on communities that depend on fossil fuels. We recognize that past transitions have been difficult and that policy approaches focused solely on retraining workers have been inadequate. “

The committee stressed the need to make resources available at all levels of government, including state and municipal governments, to avoid failures of a one-size-fits-all approach. They also highlighted the need to make resources and funding available in communities with less economic access, and the need for increased engagement with the public during the transition.

The report also recommends adopting a carbon tax, but at $ 40 per tonne or less to avoid inequalities in communities that cannot afford a carbon price increase. The committee also spoke of the need to replace long-lived fossil fuel assets like power plants at the end of their working life, rather than retiring them early, to keep costs manageable.

“What we need to do with the timing of these stock reversals,” said Jesse Jenkins, who heads the Zero Carbon Energy Systems Research and Optimization Lab at Princeton University, “is that we have to make sure that when someone makes that decision, the no-brainer is to invest in the bridging technology. “

