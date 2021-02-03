More than 10 million people in the UK get the first vaccine for COVID-19.





Nine out of ten people in the UK’s 75-year-old and older have received the first vaccinations given to all elderly nursing home residents and staff in England and Wales.

Over 10 million people in the UK received the first COVID-19 vaccine, which marks an important milestone in the largest vaccination program in UK history.

According to today’s statistics, the NHS vaccinated a total of 10,021,471 million people from December 8, 2020 to February 2, 2021, including 9 out of 10 people aged 75 and over in the UK.

This equates to preventing a total dose of 111 Wembley Stadiums in just eight weeks, and is an important step toward reaching the Prime Minister’s goal of providing vaccines to the top four priority groups by mid-February.

These top four groups account for 88% of COVID deaths, so vaccines will play an important role in saving lives and reducing the demand for NHS.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said:

This remarkable achievement is a testament to the monumental efforts of NHS workers, volunteers, and the military who have been constantly working to provide the largest vaccination program in our history across the UK. Every jab makes us all a little safer. Thank you for everyone playing their part.

Vaccines are the way out of this epidemic. The unprecedented national effort we have witnessed across the UK means that the majority of the most vulnerable people are now being vaccinated against this terrible disease.

The British government has been working swiftly to secure and deliver goodness across the UK, demonstrating the strength of our union and what we can achieve together.

Vaccines were provided to all elderly nursing home residents and staff in England and Wales, and staff returned to homes where residents were unable to get the vaccine due to medical conditions or local outbreaks.

According to a study published today in Lancet, the Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine provides 76% continuous protection over a 12-week interval between the first and second doses. It is also the first study to show that this vaccine can significantly reduce transmission, suggesting that people already vaccinated with this vaccine cannot infect others.

All vaccines used in the UK have undergone strong clinical trials and meet the stringent safety, effectiveness and quality standards of pharmaceutical and medical product regulatory agencies.

Vaccination programs are constantly expanding, and thousands of vaccination centers open, from family doctor and pharmacy-led services to hospitals and large vaccination centers, making them easily accessible to those who qualify, no matter where they live.

Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi said:

The UK’s vaccination program is in full swing, and nearly 1 in 6 people across the UK are already protected from serious illness.

NHS is committed to protecting the most vulnerable people and will continue to expand its vaccination program in the coming weeks to save as many lives as possible.

The public is playing an important role in the release of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the government has urged people to:

Help: Supporting the appointments of friends, family, and loved ones, and helping those who qualify for vaccination through volunteering to help people in the community.

Sign up: Sign up for clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine and treatment

Stay informed: Keep accurate and reliable NHS advice up to date and share facts with friends and family.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

There are many people and groups in charge of immunization programs in the UK, and we would like to thank the outstanding scientists, Kate Bingham, and the Vaccine Task Force, who have supplied more than 400 million doses of 7 different types of vaccines. Delivery drivers, pharmacists, military medics, and numerous volunteers.

However, to bring this life-saving medicine to the arms of the country, we rely on doctors, nurses and all staff at the NHS.

Passing the 10 million vaccination milestone in the UK today, including nearly 90% of the UK’s 75+ population and all qualified people in the UK, is thanks to the greatest effort in the history of National Health Services. nursing home.

Background information

A total of 10,021,471 people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in the UK. 498,962 people got their second jab.

The UK has secured early access to 470 million of the seven most promising vaccine candidates through the government’s Vaccines Taskforce, including:

BioNTech/Pfizer 40 million doses Oxford/AstraZeneca 100 million doses Moderna 17 million doses GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur 60 million doses Novavax 60 million doses Janssen 30 million doses Valneva 100 million doses

To date, the government has invested more than 300 million in the manufacture of successful vaccines for rapid launch.

The UK government is working to support equitable access to vaccines worldwide. The UK is the largest contributor to the COVAX facility, a global mechanism to provide access to coronavirus vaccines to developing countries, and this year the UK will invest 558 million to distribute 1.3 billion coronavirus vaccines to 92 developing countries. I did.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos