Exclusive: US plans to use law designed to prosecute Mafia against rioters on Capitol Hill





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The US Department of Justice plans to indict members of far-right groups involved in the deadly Jan.6 assault on Capitol Hill under a widely used federal law against organized crime, two say police sources.

FILE PHOTO: Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb the walls of the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., 6 January 2021. REUTERS / Stephanie Keith / File Photo

The Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, known as RICO, empowers prosecutors to tackle some ongoing racketeering crimes such as murder, kidnapping, bribery and money laundering. The 1970 law provides for severe criminal penalties, including up to 20 years in prison and the seizure of property obtained illegally as part of a criminal enterprise.

The sources, a current law enforcement official and a former official who recently left the federal government, said the use of the RICO statute to indict people implicated in the Capitol violence was under debate in the United States. within the Ministry of Justice, without any final decision being taken. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity.

The seat of supporters of former President Donald Trump killed five people, including a police officer. It is not yet clear whether the resulting cases meet the statutory elements necessary for a RICO charge, the former federal official said.

This is something being reflected in the halls of the DOJ, the official added, using the department’s initials.

President Joe Bidens’ administration has warned that domestic extremism is a growing threat after the Capitol rampage, a radical departure from how Trump viewed extremist groups such as the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. In a pre-election debate in September with Biden, Trump told the Proud Boys to step back and be ready.

Justice Department spokeswoman Kristina Mastropasqua declined to comment on the potential use of the RICO statute beyond highlighting previous statements by District of Columbia Senior Federal Attorney Michael Sherwin that he would charge people based on what the evidence showed.

Sherwin said a wide range of criminal charges were being considered, including trespassing, assault and seditious conspiracy.

The RICO Act was designed to help prosecutors convict key Mafia leaders who ordered others to commit crimes. RICO cases are complex, often take years to develop and require approval from the management of the Department of Justice.

RICO was designed to address the godfather – the person who doesn’t get their hands bloody, said Jeffrey Grell, a lawyer specializing in RICO law. You would only really use RICO to attack Pivots or Leaders.

Prosecutors have used it against other violent groups, such as one led by Omar Abdel Rahman, known as Blind Sheikh, who was found guilty of plotting to bomb the United Nations and the George Washington Bridge in New York.

More than 170 people have been charged in connection with the attack on Capitol Hill that interrupted Congress ‘official certification of Bidens’ electoral victory over Trump and sent lawmakers into hiding for their own safety.

Democratic Senator Richard Durbin, selected to become chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, advocates possible RICO charges. A spokesperson for Durbin said: There are currently several laws that federal prosecutors can use to hold perpetrators of the Jan.6 attack accountable, including RICO, and prosecutors should properly assess potential charges.

RACKETEERING ACTIVITY

Obstructing formal government proceedings, the accusation against certain members of Oath Keepers and Proud Boy, is considered racketeering.

Prosecutors in a RICO case are expected to show that far-right groups are considered a criminal enterprise and that members of the enterprise have engaged in a series of two or more related crimes beyond the Capitol riots.

This could mean examining whether these groups engaged in similar actions at other events, such as the violent Unite the Right 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, or other violent activities such as the assault on capital cities. State.

Whatever theory they pursue, you have to look at the group and zoom out so you can capture a pattern of more racketeering activity than what happened that day, said Kamal Ghali, lawyer. of Atlanta and former federal prosecutor.

In a RICO case, prosecutors must show a pattern of related racketeering crimes and a threat of continuing criminal conduct.

Last month, a Washington grand jury indicted three members of Oath Keepers for conspiring to forcibly storm the Capitol. Two members of the Proud Boys have been charged with conspiring with others to prevent law enforcement from protecting the Capitol.

In an affidavit, an FBI agent said Thomas Caldwell, indicted in the Oath Keepers indictment, sent messages after the attack urging others to keep fighting.

We have to do it locally, Caldwell said as quoted by the FBI. Lets storm the capital of Ohio. Tell me when!

Ohio federal prosecutors have convinced a judge to detain Caldwell’s co-accused Donovan Crowl, citing recent writings by group leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes. After the riots, Rhodes urged members to start organizing in friendly Red Counties – Republican-leaning jurisdictions – claiming the Biden administration represented an illegitimate regime.

The three oathkeepers have yet to plead, although Caldwell previously told the court that every charge was false. Rhodes did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Mark Hosenball; Edited by Will DUnham and Scott Malone

