The LONDON Brexit talks do not end.

Britain’s Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove and Vice President of the European Commission Maroe Pobie decided to hold a meeting Wednesday night to discuss issues related to the deal governing Northern Ireland.

After constructive discussions between all parties, Prime Minister Lancaster and Vice-President efovi concluded that the UK and EU would immediately work intensively to find a solution to the unresolved issues to be resolved through a joint committee. . efovi will be visiting London next week for further talks.

Ahead of the meeting, Gove urged EU counterparts to extend their exemption from post-Brexit checks on trade between the UK and Northern Ireland for nearly two years, and the two sides renegotiate the long-term problem elements. The meeting was convened amid threats to employees working on the Irish Sea border and new customs continued to arouse anger among merchants.

The UK used last week’s move towards EU vaccine exports as its opening strategy. Brussels has been universally criticized for attempting to block the export of jabs to Northern Ireland using emergency pull codes in Northern Ireland protocols under Article 16 of the Brexit Withdrawal Treaty, allowing them to invalidate the agreement.

The European Commission quickly backtracked, accused of imposing a barrier on the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland would hate the Good Friday peace agreement.

However, despite the withdrawal, the UK is working to catch the mistake and resolve issues related to the protocol. In a letter to efovi, Gove said that the movement from the EU has seriously undermined the operation of the protocol and the trust between the community in it.

He published a list of demands and suggested that if the EU disagrees with the UK’s position this week, the UK would trigger Article 16 itself. “If we can’t agree on how to proceed in the way we’re suggesting, the UK will consider using all means at will,” he said.

In the House of Representatives on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was ready to invoke Article 16 if it meant protecting the smooth trade between Britain and Northern Ireland. “We will do all we have to do, legally or practically, by invoking Article 16 of the Protocol to ensure that there are no barriers in the Irish Sea,” he said.

But with talks taking place next week, Goves has been denied a call for a quick resolution and there is no doubt that the situation is still tense. A British official said the discussion at the meeting was frank. Representatives from Gove and Northern Ireland reportedly made it clear that the vaccine export movement was a mistake.

MEA culpa?

The call to renegotiate elements of the Protocol is equivalent to acknowledgment by the UK that last year’s negotiations regarding keeping Northern Ireland in orbit with the UK by cutting regulatory boundaries under the Irish Sea were not perfect.

For weeks, the UK government has tried to downplay the challenges traders face when shipping goods from the UK to Northern Ireland amid new tariffs and health paperwork. The situation has culminated in a threat to customs officials, and memories of Northern Ireland’s violent issues continue to pervade politics.

“There are a lot of problems in the short term,” he told Commons on Tuesday. [with the protocol] I won’t explain this to you. “

These issues are detailed in the letter to efovi. Gove said the grace period for lighter enforcement of EU regulations on supermarket goods, medicines, refrigerated meats and parcels from the UK to Northern Ireland should now be extended to January 2023. Some exemptions are expected to end at the deadline. It is raising concerns about border collapse.

He also urged new agreements for “flexibility” and mutual recognition of qualifications for pet travel between the UK and Ireland, the movement of seed potatoes and other plant products.

There are signs that the EU may not be in the mood to renegotiate. After the meeting, efovi suggested that existing preparations should be maintained. I really think that if we put it on the table and take full advantage of all the flexibility we put into the protocol, all the issues we are discussing today will really be solved. He told RTE.

Michelle ONeill, vice-president of Sinn Fin and Northern Ireland’s deputy prime minister, told the BBC after the meeting that efovi saw the issue as a tooth problem, contrary to Gove’s remarks and the views of opponents at the Democratic Party. I supported Brexit, but I want to retire the protocol. I don’t think there is a desire to change the protocol.

Gove’s request for review has been praised by some observers. Peter Cardwell, former government adviser in Northern Ireland, said, “We have raised several very important issues and the EU must take his validity very seriously.

“What the European Union embarrassed about Article 16 feels more betrayal in Northern Ireland, especially for many union members who think Brexit doesn’t work for them, at least for now.”

Stormont’s tension

Border inspection and infrastructure interests were not revealed this week when staff at both ports were forced to withdraw due to a threat to safety. In Larne and Belfast, checks were halted after graffiti appeared against the Northern Irish protocol and became subject to branding of employees.

This row raised tensions in Northern Irish politics. DUP has captured vaccine fragments to launch a wider attack against a protocol that has long been despised.

Our leader has told Mr. efovi very frankly that the current situation is intolerable and the time for the EU to correct it is very short. DUP officials said, citing the contribution of First Minister Arlene Fosters at the meeting.

DUP has already threatened to block Stormont’s protocol-related laws and reduce cooperation with the Republic of Ireland. However, Sinn Fin sees the protocol as a potential support for future coalition Ireland and accuses the DUP of being reckless and hysterical.

Politicians from both sides are personally wondering if this situation could trigger another collapse of Northern Ireland’s meager power distribution agreement, the cornerstone of a Good Friday peace treaty. The former coalition had to be closed in 2004 and 2017 as the bad blood between union members and Sinn Fin became so toxic.

This article has been updated.

