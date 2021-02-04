Freezing freezing cold in the United States explained





Temperatures about 30 degrees below average will descend over the northern plains, Great Lakes and Midwest by this weekend, bringing readings below zero and wind chills to minus 30 in places. The core of the cold will shift eastward over time, but it may take until the second half of next week to arrive in the central Atlantic and northeast, and in a slightly temperate state.

The same pattern could increase the risk of additional storms for those on the East Coast, although it is too early to specify the timing and location of threats.

The leading edge of the cold air will surge southeast through Thursday, claiming a stake across much of the country as its icy tongue moves south. Chicago will see sub-zero lows this weekend, with Sunday highs only forecasted at 7 degrees.

In Minneapolis, the high temperature on Sunday could be as low as minus-4, with lows as cold as minus-14 and wind chills up to 30 below.

Indications suggest that the cold, which has ties to the High Arctic and Siberia, will be more potent in the northern Rockies, the central and northern plains, and parts of the Ohio Valley. The core of the freezing weather is expected to stay west of the Appalachians until at least mid-month.

This means that the jet stream, or a river of wind that winds through the upper atmosphere, will slice through the northeast, drawing the sharp gradient between the contrasting air masses and providing the dynamics necessary to generate wet storms or repeated winter.

There are signs that the trend could dominate most of February, with mixed signals on what happens beyond in March.

Although below normal temperatures are favored to persist in the north central United States during the last 10 days of February, the extent of the abnormal cold is favored to be less severe than at the beginning of the month to l ‘presently, wrote meteorologist Jon Gottschalck. to the NOAA Climate Prediction Center, in an email.

He noted that for most of the month, the sub-zero minimum temperatures [are] likely as far south as northern Kansas and northern Missouri.

The scheme is linked to a chain reaction sequence that began at the North Pole in early January. A disturbance of the polar vortex, a vortex of cold air and a low-pressure roar over the arctic, caused the ice vortex to split in two.

A powerful polar vortex is going about its business, spinning furiously and bottling cold air north. But disturbances or divisions of the vortex can throw it off balance, allowing it to pour out lobes of cold air at mid-latitudes and cause stormy weather in Europe, Asia and North America.

Meteorologists use an index called the Arctic Oscillation to gauge the extent to which polar drops of cold are retained in the Arctic or in meanders. A positive arctic oscillation, or AO, indicates that cold air is trapped in the arctic; when the AO switches to negative, the cold air crashes towards the south.

A record-breaking polar vortex last winter signified a positive operating zone, resulting in abnormal heat and a meager winter across much of the northern United States; Washington and New York reported no measurable snowfall in February 2020.

In February, it appears that repeated disturbances of the polar vortex in recent weeks will conspire to induce a strongly negative Arctic oscillation.

I would discuss there [have been] at least two, maybe three different disturbances, wrote Judah Cohen, director of seasonal forecasts at Atmospheric and Environmental Research, in a Twitter post. Which one influences our time? The first, the second, the third, all three or none?

He explained that a division of the polar vortex would promote abnormal cold in Europe, while repeated disturbances of the polar vortex would likely manifest in a cold and stormy pattern over the northern and eastern United States.

Among the features it tracked was a block of Greenland or a stagnant high pressure cold orb that carries cold air to the northeast and the Canadian Maritimes. It can also cause an atmospheric bottleneck, leading to blockage of storm systems in New England while amplifying their potential for wind and snow production.

Weather models also suggest that a second arctic high pressure system accompanying the coming weeks reinforcing the insurgency of freezing air across the international border could approach record strength. It is an indicator of how the atmosphere will cool the bones, because cold air is denser, a volume of freezing air weighs more than hot and increases barometric pressure.

The average atmospheric pressure at sea level is 1015 millibars. A powerful high pressure system can register at 1025 or 1030 millibars. Weather models are simulating arctic high pressure next week in the 1055-1060 millibar range, which could call into question air pressure records in Montana and the northern level if the system comes to fruition.

Meanwhile, the bitter Arctic explosion was barely beginning. Most of us will be spending February together.

