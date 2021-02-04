Amazon Increases UK Sales 51% in 2020 | Amazon





Amazon’s UK sales increased 51% last year to $26.5 billion ($19.4 billion). As the coronavirus pandemic blockade makes it possible for people trapped in their homes to buy and continue to enjoy items that are not available in closed shopping malls, they turn into internet retail giants.

While Amazon celebrated the increase in revenues from UK customers, the company did not reveal how much tax it paid in the UK last year. The company, which made founder and outgoing CEO Jeff Bezos a fortune of $200 billion, paid $293 million in taxes in 2019, despite having $17.5 billion in sales in the UK that year.

Details of the leap in Amazon sales in the UK after the tech company released its latest global financial results on Wednesday night is contained in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. They revealed that Amazon’s global sales have soared over $100 billion in the last three months. Bezos also announced that he was stepping back from the company’s day-to-day operations and handing over the reins to one of his main lieutenants, Andy Jassy.

The 19.5 billion UK customers spent on Amazon in 2020 are roughly double that of 137-year-old retail chain Marks & Spencer, highlighting how the Covid-19 pandemic is transforming the way we shop and threatening the future of top companies. Street.

Paul Monaghan, CEO of Fair Tax Mark, says that even if Amazons UK sales increase by 50%, it is very unlikely that UK taxes will increase significantly. [Amazons UK sales] It will be booked in Luxembourg, which lost nearly 1 billion (880m) last year.

He said that as a result of this financial engineering, Amazon will build hundreds of millions of tax credits that will be used to offset future profits that may have generated tax credits in the future.

Last year, Amazon received 294 million tax credits across Europe in 2019.

Labor Congressman Margaret Hodge, who has long campaigned against tax evasion, said Amazon used a complex corporate structure designed solely for tax evasion purposes, and that the time was time for Amazon to reinforce ideas and start contributing fairly.

This figure shows how much Amazon has benefited from the pandemic as consumers switch to online shopping. Britain’s beloved shops and streets continue to struggle.

The government needs to urgently figure out how we can impose appropriate taxes on Amazon and other tech giants.

Tax transparency activists have accused Amazon of aggressively evading tens of billions of taxes caused by governments around the world by shifting profits through lower tax jurisdictions like Luxembourg.

Monaghan says Amazons’ annual results show that the company includes tax evasion in its business model.

Monaghan says tax contributions continue to be miserable when analyzing cash payments actually passed to the government. In 2020, their corporate tax was only 7% globally, down from the 11% they paid in the last 10 years.

Amazon isn’t alone in creating complex corporate structures to avoid taxes. America’s top six tech companies, Amazon, Facebook, Google, Netflix, Apple, and Microsoft have been accused of avoiding global taxes of $100 billion (75 billion) over the past decade.

The UK government has attempted to crack down on multinational tech companies that avoid taxes by creating a 2% digital services tax, but Amazon doesn’t have to pay taxes on products they sell directly to consumers. The company has already stated that a 2% tax on revenue generated in the UK will be passed on to the seller.

Amazon said public and political protests of the failure would stop using corporate structures that divert sales and profits from the UK in 2015 after paying appropriate taxes.

An Amazon spokesman said: We are investing heavily in creating over 23 billion jobs and infrastructure across the UK since 2010. The UK is now one of Amazon’s largest global hubs for talent, and last year we announced plans to create 10,000 new jobs. By the end of 2020, the total workforce has increased to more than 40,000.

These continued investments contributed to a total tax contribution of 239 million direct and 855 million indirect taxes during 2019.

