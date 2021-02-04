



Harrison claimed that the killer was hired by US intelligence agencies during a fatal road accident, which the courts were told was especially a factor in her leaving England.

The Alexandria District Court in Virginia said Anne Sacoolas and her husband Jonathan Sacoolas worked for the US State Department and left the country due to security concerns.

The revelation came while Sacoolass filed for Sacoolass to dismiss a civil suit for damage filed by the Dunn family on Wednesday.

Suspect lawyer John McGavin told the court that he couldn’t fully honestly explain why the Sacoolas family left England, adding: I know the answer, but I can’t reveal it.

Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said British authorities should urgently investigate whether she received diplomatic immunity at the time of the incident.

19-year-old Dunn died in August 2019 when a car crashed into a motorcycle outside the RAF Croughton US military base in Northamptonshire.

43-year-old Sacoolas claimed diplomatic immunity on her behalf by the U.S. government and was able to return home after about three weeks.

She was accused of killing a youth for dangerous driving, but in January last year the U.S. State Department rejected a request for extradition from the Interior Department.

The administration of Donald Trump and new President Joe Bidens explained that the decision was final.

On Wednesday, the courts were told that one of the reasons Sakulas did not return to England was because he feared he would not get a fair trial due to media attention.

McGavin said the suspect has now apologized and has acknowledged responsibility for the accident.

Agniezska Fryzsman, the Dunn family attorney in the United States, told the court that the British government wrote to the courts to support their claims.

Sacoolass’s attorney’s recognition of her employment at the time of the accident raised questions about her diplomatic immunity.

Under RAF Croughton’s contract dating back to 1995, anyone who works as part of an administrative and technical staff member at a US base may be exempt from indemnification in advance. In other words, you are not exempt from criminal jurisdiction.

In a short statement released after the hearing, Seiger said: Given that Sacoolass attorney was admitted by public court that she was employed by the U.S. Intelligence Service at the time of the crash, British authorities must now urgently re-examine whether she received diplomatic immunity.

They should investigate taking into account that employees were pre-exempted from indemnification under the 1995 RAF Croughton legal agreement.

The case was postponed until a further hearing in the same court on February 17th.

