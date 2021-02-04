US STOCKS-Wall Street climbs as Alphabet leaps, volatility eases





* Alphabet rallies after results

* Indices: Dow up 0.3%, S&P 500 up 0.5%, Nasdaq up 0.5% (late afternoon updates)

By Caroline Valetkevitch

Feb. 3 (Reuters) – US stocks rose on Wednesday afternoon and were expected to post a third straight day of gains, as Alphabet Inc shares surged after its strong quarterly results.

Alphabet shares rose 9% for the last time as they benefited from lockdowns that pushed retailers and other advertisers online.

Video game retailer GameStop Corp gained about 14%, recovering after nearly halving its value on Tuesday on a commercial roller coaster ride focused on social media.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen convenes a meeting of senior officials, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve this week, to discuss market volatility induced by retailing GameStop stocks , money and other preferred stocks on social media.

“Broadband continues to be strong,” said Michael ORourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Stamford, Connecticut.

The retail frenzy is likely “to be here for a while,” O’Rourke said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be here with the same intensity … It’s hard to maintain that kind of intensity. What we’ll probably see are coordinated movements in individual names by this crowd.”

The Cboe volatility index eased.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc fell 0.7% as Jeff Bezos’ surprise decision to step down as the chief executive quashed optimism over the exceptional quarterly results. However, analysts were optimistic about promoting its head of cloud computing to the top job.

U.S. companies are on track to post fourth quarter 2020 earnings growth, Refinitiv data showed Wednesday, which would defy expectations of a 10% drop in profits due to the pandemic. Based on the results of 223 companies and estimates for the rest, earnings on the S&P 500 are expected to have grown 0.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to a year ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.28 points, or 0.29%, to 30,775.76, the S&P 500 gained 17.25 points, or 0.45%, to 3,843.56 and the Nasdaq Composite a added 69.96 points, or 0.51%, to 13,682.74.

US President Joe Biden is due to meet with Congressional Democrats who are preparing to push forward his $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan despite the Republican crackdown. Biden told Congressional Democrats he would not forgo including $ 1,400 checks for struggling Americans in his COVID-19 relief plan, but would consider tighter limits on who would get them, said legislators and assistants.

Economically, the ADP report showed that hiring by private US employers rebounded 174,000 in January after a drop in December. A more comprehensive employment report is expected on Friday.

A separate ISM survey showed that activity in the U.S. service sector reached its highest level in nearly two years in January.

Rising issues outnumbered falling issues on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.64 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.83 to 1 favored the advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 161 new highs and 1 new low. (Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Diane Craft)

