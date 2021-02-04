World’s first COVID-19 alternating dose vaccine study begins in the UK





The current program remains unchanged, with two doses of the same vaccine over 12 weeks of clinical trials examining alternating doses of the COVID-19 vaccine launched today in the UK. Innovative research backed by 7 million government funding

Patients participating in a new clinical study starting today will soon receive a different COVID-19 vaccine for their first or second dose.

The study, backed by 7 million government funding, shows the effect of using, for example, the Oxford University/AstraZenecas vaccine for the first dose, followed by Pfizer/BioNTechs, followed by different vaccines for the first and second dose It is the first in the world to decide. Second vaccine.

The study, run by the National Immunization Schedule Evaluation Consortium (NISEC) at eight National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) support sites, provided immunological evidence for different intervals between the first and second doses of the combination vaccine regimen for the control group. Will collect. When the same vaccine is used for both doses.

The same-dose regimen is currently being implemented for the national COVID-19 vaccination program, and there are currently no plans to change it. People who received Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines as part of a UK-wide delivery plan are not affected by this study. They will receive a second dose at the same 12-week interval from the same source.

The 13-month study will monitor the impact of various dose regimens on patient immune responses that are likely to be higher or lower than the same dose regimen. Early results will be announced in the summer. The study was ethical approved by the Research Ethics Committee and approved by the Drug and Medical Product Regulatory Authority (MHRA).

If the study results are promising, the government may consider reviewing a vaccination therapy approach if necessary, but only if it is safe and recommended by the Joint Vaccination and Vaccination Committee (JCVI).

Nadhim Zahawi, Minister of Vaccine Distribution for COVID-19, said:

This is a very important clinical trial that provides more important evidence for the safety of these vaccines when used in different ways.

Nothing is more widely used than research or approved as part of a vaccine distribution program until researchers and regulators are convinced that the approach is safe and effective.

This is another big step forward for UK science, expertise and innovation with government funding and we look forward to seeing what it produces.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, Vice-Chairman and Chief Officer for this study, said:

Given the inevitable challenges of preventing large populations against COVID-19 and potential global supply constraints, there is a clear advantage in having data to support a more flexible vaccination program when needed and when approved by pharmaceutical regulatory agencies. There is.

In addition, by combining the vaccine, the immune response may be enhanced, providing longer-lasting higher antibody levels. We don’t know unless this is evaluated in clinical trials.

This study will provide greater insight into how we use vaccines to combat this terrible disease.

The study initially consists of 8 different weapons testing 8 different combinations, but more products may be added. The eight arms contain:

Two doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at 28-day intervals, twice Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine at 12-week intervals as a control group, two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at 28-day intervals, and two doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at 12-day intervals Oxford/AstraZeneca as a control Vaccine 1st dose, Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine 2nd dose, Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine 1st dose at 28-day intervals, Pfizer/Bioentech vaccine 2nd, Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for 1st dose at 12-week intervals, two You will receive the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine for the first dose, the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for the first dose at 28-day intervals, followed by the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. Second, every 12 weeks

It is expected that more than 800 patients from eight locations across the UK, including London, Birmingham, and Liverpool, will participate in a study called the COVID-19 Xeno Prime Boost Study or Com-Cov.

Patients will be recruited during February through the NHS COVID-19 Vaccine Research Registry, vaccination is expected to begin mid-May, and initial results will be provided during the summer period. The UK public can volunteer to be contacted about participating in research and further vaccine studies by joining the registry.

The study has been classified by NIHR as an Emergency Public Health Research and is being conducted by NISEC and Oxford Vaccine Group with 7 million government funding through the Vaccines Taskforce.

Senior Researcher Matthew Snape, Associate Professor of Pediatrics and Paikology at Oxford University, said:

This is a very interesting study that will provide important information for releasing vaccines in the UK and around the world. If you are 50 years of age or older who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit our website to learn more about the study and see if there is a study site nearby.

Demonstrating that these vaccines can be used interchangeably on the same schedule can significantly increase the flexibility of vaccine delivery and provide clues on how to increase the scope of protection against new virus strains.

Professor Andrew Ustianowski, National Clinical Director of the NIHR COVID Vaccine Research Program, said:

This is another exciting step in finding a variety of vaccine options for the UK and around the world, and NIHR is essential to ensure recruitment of participants for this study and to have robust data on safety and effectiveness.

We need people from all backgrounds to participate in this trial to ensure that we have a vaccine option that is right for everyone. Vaccine research volunteer registration is quick and easy through the NHS Vaccine Research Registry.

Clive Dix, Interim Chair of the Government Vaccine Task Force, said:

Thanks to funding from the Vaccines Taskforce, the study could provide valuable insight into how vaccines work together and provide more flexibility as you continue to cope with this virus over the coming weeks, months, and years.

This is another example of the UK leading important research on COVID-19, and what people in this country and around the world can benefit from.

Background information

Research volunteers can register on the NHS website.

This study is separate from the COVID-19 National Immunization Program. The vaccine is not blended as part of the national COVID-19 vaccination program.

The test site is as follows:

London St. George and UCL Oxford Southampton Birmingham Bristol Nottingham Liverpool

The Vaccine Task Force was established in May 2020 under the Department of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy (BEIS) to ensure that the UK population has access to clinically effective and safe vaccines as quickly as possible and works with partners to support international access. . To a successful vaccine. This puts the UK at the forefront of global vaccine research, development, manufacturing and distribution.

The Vaccines Taskforce is comprised of a dedicated team of private sector industry experts and officials from across the government working quickly to build a portfolio of promising vaccine candidates that can end epidemics around the world.

The vaccine task force approach to securing access to vaccines is as follows:

Funding clinical research by securing rights to a wide range of promising vaccine candidates to spread risk and optimize chances of success, provide diagnostic monitoring and regulatory support to quickly assess the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, Provides funding and support for manufacturing scale up and recharge. At risk, the UK produces the vaccine on a large scale and, if any of these are successful, it is ready to be administered.

Through the Vaccines Taskforce, the UK has gained early access to 470 million doses of the seven most promising vaccines to date. To date, the government has invested more than 300 million in successful vaccine manufacturing. In a Ministerial Spending Review published on November 25th, the government announced that more than 6 billion could be used to develop and procure successful vaccines.

Oxford University has been ranked #1 in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings for the fifth consecutive year, and the key to this success is groundbreaking research and innovation.

Oxford is world-renowned for excellence in research and is home to some of the most talented people around the world. Our work helps millions of lives and solves real-world problems through a huge network of partnerships and collaborations. The broad and interdisciplinary nature of our research sparks imaginative and creative insights and solutions.

With Oxford University Innovation in research commercialization, Oxford is the UK’s highest university patent applicant and number one in the UK, which has created more than 200 new companies since 1988; more than a third of these companies have been created. In the last 3 years.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos