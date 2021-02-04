U.S. vaccine rollout is moving in the right direction





Dr Anthony Fauci said the spread of Covid-19 and the US deployment of vaccines are heading in the right direction.

In an interview with JAMA, Fauci said Covid-19 cases fell to between 100,000 and 200,000 per day in the United States from 300,000 to 400,000 per day just a month ago. He said he expects cases of Covid-19 to continue to decline as long as vaccines continue to be distributed, administered promptly, and Americans continue to practice public health measures such as wearing masks.

Things seem to be going in the right direction, said Fauci, President Biden’s adviser on Covid-19 and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, told Dr. Howard Bauchner, editor. . from JAMA, in an interview Wednesday afternoon.

Although between 1.3 million and 1.6 million Americans are vaccinated against Covid-19 daily, and about 30 million in the United States have received at least one dose, Fauci said there was still plenty more demand than supply.

But Fauci said Moderna and Pfizer were producing more doses and Johnson & Johnson was close to obtaining emergency use clearance from the United States Food and Drug Administration for a vaccine requiring only one. vaccine. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two injections several weeks apart.

What’s going to happen to make the light at the end of the tunnel even brighter is that as we get to the end of February in March and April, there will be a lot more doses available, Fauci said. at Bauchner. Things seem to be going in the right direction. We have fewer individual cases or infections per day.

Still, there’s the challenge of coronavirus variants like the UK variant which is now in 40 US states, Fauci said. The newer variants, including one from South Africa, are more transmissible, but Fauci said the impact on vaccine efficacy from the British variant was minimal.

A South African variant is a little more problematic because the effectiveness of the vaccine is reduced. But Fauci said vaccines are always effective for people with severe illness against the South African variant, which means the protection is still good enough to reduce the risk of serious illness and hospitalization.

To mitigate the impact of these newer variants, Americans can do things to prepare for and prevent them and their potential for spread, mutation, and infection.

You mitigate this potential negative effect by vaccinating as many people as possible as quickly as possible, Fauci said. Viruses that like to mutate only mutate if they replicate. And if you can prevent them from reproducing either by vaccination or by public health measures, then you will decrease the potential of their mutation.

Watch the full video of JAMA’s interview with Fauci which included a detailed update on the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine and variants of the virus:

