The UK vaccinates over 10 million people.





London

More than 10 million people in the UK have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

At this rate, the country ranks third in the world, where 15% of the population is vaccinated.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Twitter said, “Now 10 million people have been vaccinated against COVID for the first time.

“This is a very important milestone in our national effort against this virus. Every jab makes us all a little safer. Thanks to everyone,” added Hancock.

It took less than two months for the UK to reach this milestone.

According to the government, by early April, all nine priority groups would have had their first shots.

In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “It is fantastic to see 10 million people in the UK getting the first vaccinations. Thank you to everyone who made this possible.”

As vaccinations increase, the number of confirmed cases continues to decline, as did deaths.

On Wednesday, 19,202 people in the UK tested positive for the virus. The daily death toll was 7,448.

The number of deaths exceeded 3.87 million nationwide, with 109,335 deaths.

The UK’s latest R range is from 0.7 to 1.1, and the current growth rate is -5% to 0% per day. The R number is the mechanism used to assess the ability of a virus to spread, and R is the number of people one infected person will transmit the virus to.

-Vaccine research

Research conducted at Oxford University found that the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is very effective in reducing the spread of the virus and can reduce transmission by up to 67%.

The conclusion of the study is that the vaccine is most likely to have the greatest impact on the transmission rate of the virus, and it will be the first vaccine in the world with such positive results.

Health Minister Hancock said the study showed “the way the vaccine is out of the pandemic” and explained the news as “absolutely good.”

Additionally, the Oxford/AstraZeneca team announced that a new vaccine targeting the new strain virus is ready to be administered by October this year, raising hope that the new mutation could eventually be controlled.

-High transmission rate

In a joint press conference hosted by Prime Minister and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty, Johnson said the infection rate is still higher compared to the previous year when the epidemic spread to the UK despite the decline in cases and deaths.

“There are signs of hope, but infection levels are still surprisingly high,” Johnson said, urged people to pay attention and continue to adhere to government guidelines and restrictions.

Additionally, Witty said the number of patients in hospitals is still putting pressure on the healthcare system at high levels.

On Monday, a South African strain of coronavirus was discovered in eight locations in the UK. By Tuesday, the mutation had spread to two major cities: Liverpool and Bristol. The government has launched an emergency test plan to prevent further spread of the strain.

