Mexico has stopped accepting some Central American families deported by the United States along the border





The change, which has not been publicly disclosed, raises concerns in U.S. border communities and the Department of Homeland Security, as the large-scale release of parents and children in the United States has sparked previous waves of unauthorized migration.

In a statement, CBP spokeswoman Stephanie Malin acknowledged an increase in the number of families released after crossing the border.

CBP has seen a steady increase in border encounters since April 2020, which, compounded by COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines, has caused some facilities to achieve maximum and safe holding capacity, Malin said. in a press release. detention in cases where the law allows it.

Under an emergency order issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last March, US officials have carried out more than 390,000 deportations along the Mexican border, allowing officers to bypass immigration procedures normal and quickly turn back around 90% of illegal crossings. Measures are needed to prevent transmission of the virus inside border patrol posts and immigration prisons, according to CBP officials.

U.S. authorities have carried out more than 70,000 detentions and arrests along the Mexican border in each of the past four months, one of the busiest periods of the past decade, according to the most recent figures and projections from the United States. CBP. Total daily arrests have increased over the past week, according to three U.S. officials, a trend driven by family groups and children.

Mexico only accepts single adults now, not families or children, said a U.S. official who, like others, was not authorized to speak publicly about the change.

Mexico’s foreign ministry did not respond to requests for comment. But a new Mexican law approved in November stipulates that children and families can no longer be held in migrant detention centers, a reform applauded by human rights groups.

At the border, the policy meant that families and children were instead sent to specific government family shelters. In some border towns, shelters filled up quickly. Mexican immigration officials informed their American counterparts that in these cities families could not be returned to Mexico.

At the Reynosa, Mexico children’s shelter just south of McAllen, Texas, officials said they had been at full capacity since December. Normally the limit is set at 50 people, but due to the pandemic it has been reduced to 25.

We just can’t take more people right now, said Carlos Lozano, an official with the national child protection agency who helps oversee the shelter.

He added that before the new law was implemented, parents were often separated from their teenagers, who would remain alone in the shelter. Now those families have to stay together, Lozano said, which has added to capacity issues.

The new Mexican policy has been applied unevenly. In Nogales, for example, families continued to be returned to Mexico deposited in the streets rather than taken to family shelters. In a number of border towns, families continue to be returned to Mexico.

The number of migrants arriving in family groups per month peaked at more than 88,000 in May 2019, then fell rapidly after the Trump administration pressured Mexico to crack down and bring back Central Americans who have ordered to wait outside the United States. Between 4,000 and 5,000 migrants traveling in family groups have been taken into custody in recent months, while CBP has relied on deportation orders as its main enforcement tool.

The Biden administration has ordered CBP to stop deporting minors who arrive without parents, allowing them to go to U.S. shelters instead, while launching a broader review of deterrence policies and border controls in ‘Trump, including the CDC order.

The United States has had many more coronavirus infections and deaths than any other country. Mexico has recorded the third highest number of deaths in the world, and President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador announced last week that he had tested positive.

Emergency public health orders already restricted non-essential legal travel at U.S. land borders, and President Biden issued an executive order on Jan.21 requiring visitors arriving at international airports to present coronavirus test results negatives before entry.

In the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, the busiest border for illegal crossings, adults arriving with children are now taken to the McAllen border patrol station for treatment, and then generally released inside. United States, border officials said. CBP officials do not administer coronavirus tests to migrants in their care and lack the capacity to do so.

Roel Roy Rodriguez, McAllen city manager, said he and other officials spoke to CBP several times last week to share their concern over the release of families without adequate testing. The pandemic has had a devastating impact in South Texas, with more than 100,000 infections in the Rio Grande Valley and one of the highest death rates in the state.

Were very concerned, Rodriguez said. We can handle a push, we can handle the immigrants, but the difference now is obviously covid.

Rodriguez said emergency management officials in Texas have sent test kits to the Rio Grande Valley for use by shelters that house migrants after they are released by CBP. But he said families who left the area after their release would not necessarily be tested. It was also unclear how shelters would treat people who tested positive.

McAllen’s largest shelter has a capacity of around 1,200 people under normal conditions, but that has been reduced to 300 due to the pandemic, Rodriguez said.

A U.S. official working to remedy the situation said the Biden administration was working with Mexico to increase accommodation capacity for families south of the border, while coordinating the release of families through enforcement. U.S. Immigration and Customs (ICE), which has better testing capacity and the ability to more closely follow families who make asylum claims and seek humanitarian protections.

Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities in the Rio Grande Valley, said she met with border patrol officials last week, who told her to expect an increase in the number of migrant families who would be released upon entry into the United States. Since then, she has received 50 to 80 people per day.

We had 100 people the first time around, and since then it’s been group after group after group, she says.

Sometimes families arrive in crowded buses from as far as 80 km away, all day and night. Pimentel and its staff provide food, hygiene products, and in some cases coronavirus tests to migrants before they board Greyhound buses to different parts of the United States.

I’m happy that after years they can be processed in the United States because it is not safe for them in Mexico, she said.

Last month, a truck carrying Guatemalan migrants in northern Mexico was found burned and covered in bullets. Prosecutors said this week that at least 12 police officers were involved in the massacre, underscoring the risks facing migrants near the border, including those for state security forces.

A Central American official who closely monitors migration dynamics said the smuggling guides had stepped up their marketing efforts in the impoverished rural highlands of Guatemala in recent weeks, recruiting clients by telling them that the Biden administration was taking a proactive approach. smoother application.

They say Biden gave the green light, said the official, who was not authorized to speak to reporters.

The Biden administration said it was working as quickly as possible to reverse Trump’s policies it saw as harmful and inhumane, replacing them with a more immigrant-welcoming approach and providing protections for vulnerable groups seeking refuge. sure.

Biden officials say their message to migrants considering travel is that now is not the time to come to the United States.

We need time to put an immigration process in place so that people can be treated humanely, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters this week.

Sieff reported from Mexico.

