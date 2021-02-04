Why the number of vaccines in the United States has fallen and why it doesn’t mean much





An important metric for understanding the state of the U.S. coronavirus vaccine deployment plunged on Tuesday. Should it be of concern?

For the first time in a week, the seven-day average for new daily vaccines reported to Americans declined from about 1.32 million to about 1.35 million, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (The numbers can be seen on this New York Times chart).

Day-long totals have declined since reaching 1.69 million doses given on January 30. By comparison, the one-day total for Tuesday was around 558,000.

But in an interview on Wednesday, Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins University, said it was too early to worry and stressed that long-term vaccination trends appeared to be heading in the right direction.

Dr Nuzzo noted that the large winter snowstorm that strafed the northeast this week may have affected the number of doses given. New York state, for example, on Tuesday canceled vaccine appointments at many state-run sites, and New Jersey closed its six mega-vaccine sites on Monday and Tuesday.

Additionally, some states only report their immunization data to the CDC once a week, which means that some large slices of vaccines administered may not yet be reflected in the data.

The general slope of immunization administration, said Dr Nuzzo, has been steadily increasing since December. She said she was relatively confident that the United States could soon reach a level of 1.5 million shots per day, as President Biden has requested.

I mean, we had a few days where we got past it, so I think we’re on our way there, she said.

Dr Timothy Brewer, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, said it was difficult to draw conclusions about the recent drop. What you really want to get a feel for is what the trend is over time, he said, adding that it’s getting better.

So far, the federal government has delivered approximately 52.7 million doses of vaccine to states, territories, and federal agencies. But the deployment was marked by frustration, confusion and poor communication.

Recently, thousands of people across the country learned that their appointments had been abruptly canceled, after shipments of vaccine to local health departments and other distributors fell short of expectations.

Earlier this week, the federal government announced that it would soon be sending one million doses of the vaccine to approximately 6,500 retail pharmacies, the start of a program that will deliver vaccines directly to 40,000 pharmacies and grocery stores. The first shipment will be released on February 11, Jeffrey D. Zients, coordinator of the Covid-19 response of the White Houses announced on Tuesday.

This will mark the start of a new phase in the vaccination campaign in the United States. So far, the effort has focused on healthcare facilities and venues like stadiums, but will shift to smaller, more local environments.

