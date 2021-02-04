Buried Treasures: British Transport Recorded Driven By Increased Metal Detectors | patrimony





More than 1,300 treasures were discovered in the UK in 2019, the largest ever since the record began with increasing interest in metal detection.

The DCMS (Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports) Annual Report on Treasure Discovery in England, Wales and Northern Ireland revealed that there were more than 1,000 discoveries for the sixth consecutive year.

The majority, 96%, were found by metal detection. Norfolk, Lincolnshire, Essex, and Hampshire have been identified as hotspots of treasure, with more than 80 pieces found in each county during 2019.

There are about 20,000 detectors in England and Wales, and 348 discoveries discovered in 2019 were either acquired or donated by the British Museum. Of the treasures found, 84% are instances of objects, meaning non-coin discovery.

A legal change has been proposed that means that artifacts found in England and Wales should be defined as treasures if they have historical or cultural significance.

In accordance with current rules, objects made of gold or silver, found in artifacts made of precious metals, or older than 300 years are a treasure.

The rule change is to protect items, including Roman finds, such as a figurine found near Chelmsford in Essex in 2014 that doesn’t fit the definition of a treasure because it’s made of copper alloy.

Finding buried treasures by budding detectives has become more popular than ever, and many ancient artifacts can now see light in the museum collections, Culture Minister Caroline Dinenage said. However, it is important to pursue a plan to protect our precious history more and make it easier for everyone to follow the treasure process.

A recent New Yorker article confirmed that the BBC show The Detectorists, starring Toby Jones and Mackenzie Crook, sparked a boom in amateur chases. The detectives’ expression of the show is unfortunate. Their search is not just for treasure, but for fellowship and masculine identity, the work said.

There is a famous example of a detection expert breaking the rules. In 2019, George Powell and Layton Davies were sentenced to lengthy jail sentences after failing to report Viking treasures that were estimated to be worth 12m.

Among the Herefordshire treasures were jewelry as early as the early 5th century, including rings, small crystal balls anchored with gold pieces, and arm bracelets.

The courts were told that after the pair found the item, Powell and Davies did not inform the authorities of the discovery and instead attempted to sell the coins to collectors.

Among their discoveries were two that were believed to depict Alfred the Great of Wessex and Ceolwulf II of Mercia, which made historians aware of an unknown agreement between the rulers.

