10 WKU Gatton Academy seniors recognized as candidates for the 2021 US Presidential scholarship program





BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) – Ten Gatton Academy seniors recently learned that they are candidates for the 2021 United States Presidential Fellowship program.

The United States Presidential Fellowship Program was established in 1964 by Presidential Order in Council to recognize and honor some of the country’s most distinguished high school students.

The 2021 candidates for the US Presidential Scholar of Gatton Academy are:

Samuel Chang (Bowling Green High School), son of Yining Chen and Nianchu Chang, of Bowling Green; Andrew R. Davison (Rowan County Senior High School), son of Rebecca and Scott Davison, of Morehead; John P. Dumancic (Larry Ryle) High School), son of Dominik and Laura Dumancic, of the Union.Krupa N. Hegde (Larry Ryle High School), daughter of Narasimha and Shailaja Hedge, of the Union.Gloria Huang (high school) South Warren), daughter of Guosheng Huang and Huanjing Wang, of Bowling Green. Joseph L. Lyvers, (Bardstown High School), son of Charlotte and Roger Lyvers, of Loretto. Jazmine Moore (Elizabethtown Senior High School), daughter of Corrado and Monika Moore of Elizabethtown Diksha Satish (Western) Hills High School), daughter of Aurna Lakshmanaperumalraja and Ramakrishnan Satish, of Frankfort; Lauren M. Taylor (Campbell County High), daughter of Patrick and Valerie Taylor, of Cold Spring; Jason Zhang (Bowling Green High School), son of Lei Peng and Rui Zhang, of Bowling Green.

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars review committee annually selects honored scholars based on academic achievement, personal characteristics, leadership, and service activities, in addition to quality and the content of their essays.

Each year, more than 5,000 applicants are identified for the component of the program that emphasizes academic achievement and on the basis of outstanding results on the SAT or ACT. Eligible students are U.S. citizens and legal permanent U.S. residents who will graduate or graduate from high school between January and August of the current program year and who have passed the ACT or SAT assessment by or before in October of the previous year.

These young men and women are outstanding representatives of Gatton Academy and the youth of Kentuckys. They are exceptional in many ways, not just academically. They are researchers, problem solvers, dedicated community volunteers and caring friends, says Gatton Academy director Dr Lynette Breedlove.

From there, around 700 applicants will be named semi-finalists, and up to 161 students will be recognized in May as Presidential Fellows. The majority of fellows will be selected on the basis of general academic results.

About twenty students are selected on the basis of their academic and artistic scholarship in visual arts, performing arts or creative writing.

In addition, around twenty additional students will be selected on the basis of their abilities and achievements in the fields of career and technical education.

If a student is selected as a US Presidential Fellow, they are traditionally honored in Washington, DC in June.

During the traditional trip, the US Presidential Fellows are guests of the US Department of Education and the Commission, and enjoy a paid trip to Washington, DC to meet with government officials, educators and other accomplished individuals.

To commemorate their achievement, the fellows receive the US Presidential Scholars Medallion at a ceremony sponsored by the White House.

For more information, visit the US Presidential Scholars Program.

About Gatton Academy: Established in 2007, Gatton Academy is Kentuckys’ premier residential STEM program for gifted and high-level juniors and seniors. Gatton Academys students enroll as juniors and are full-time students of WKU while pursuing their interests in advanced careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Gatton Academy has been named to The Washington Posts list of best performing schools with elite students for eleven consecutive years.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos