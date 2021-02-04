UK, EU launch in-depth investigation into Nvidias $40 billion acquisition of Arm





The EU and the UK are set to launch an in-depth competitive investigation into Nvidia’s $40 billion acquisition of British chip designer Arm after demanding rivals block the deal.

Officials and advisors in Brussels and the UK said the deal needs serious scrutiny as the importance of Arm’s design, used in almost all smartphone processors and many other devices requiring low-power chips, grows in importance.

“This deal will be scrutinized. [ . . . ] Closer scrutiny can lead to bans,” said one person who knows directly about the situation. Others have pointed out that the transaction can still be passed unconditionally or concessions.

The deal, announced in September, is also being investigated in the US and China. Arm’s current owners, Nvidia and SoftBank, have set an 18-month period to close the deal in anticipation that regulators will be questioned.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stage. The UK Competition and Markets Authority has invited market participants to submit comments and has promised to initiate a formal investigation in the coming months. The documents have not yet been officially submitted in Brussels.

Arm’s design is widely used in the chip industry, with Apple, Samsung, Qualcomm and Broadcom as big customers. Some companies that rely on Arm’s technology are afraid to be penalized when they are under the control of rival Nvidia.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang rejected those concerns. In a letter to the Financial Times, he wrote: “We can clearly say that Nvidia will maintain Arm’s open licensing model. We have no intention to’regulate’ or’reject’ Arm’s supply to any customer.”

Nonetheless, Nvidia’s rivals have lobbied EU and UK antitrust officials to block the deal, some familiar with the situation said.

“The major concern is Arm’s loss of neutrality. Currently, the company is very neutral in its package with its customers. However, there are concerns that Nvidia will use Arm in the medium to long term to penalize other companies and enhance their own technology,” said one concerned rival.

Officials are also concerned that regulators will not have the power to force Arm to remain neutral in the future.

“Since there is no practical way to maintain neutrality, it is very likely that the transaction will be blocked. There will be irresistible economic incentives for Nvidia to combine Arm and elements. Otherwise, why pay 40 billion dollars?” One person close to the situation said.

Separately, the UK government is considering how this deal will affect national security after pressure to intervene by Oliver Dowden, digital, cultural, media and sports secretary.

“This deal is very suitable for innovation and market competition,” Nvidia said. We are confident that regulators will see the benefits of the technology ecosystem.”

