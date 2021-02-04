Bipartisan report urges postponement of planned exit of US troops from Afghanistan to bolster peace process





WASHINGTON A bipartisan report released Tuesday urged the Biden administration to postpone the May deadline for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, warning that an early exit would allow terrorist groups to reappear and undermine a tenuous peace process.

A US-Taliban deal signed in Doha last year calls on the US to completely withdraw its remaining 2,500 troops by May. But the Afghanistan Study Group report, commissioned by Congress in 2019, recommended “an immediate diplomatic effort to extend the current May 2021 withdrawal date to give the peace process sufficient time to produce an outcome. acceptable”.

Although the report’s authors supported the efforts of the former Trump administration to create a “way” for peace, they wrote that a “significant overhaul of US policy” was needed to safeguard US interests and ensure the peace.

The report was released against the backdrop of an urgent policy review by the Biden administration, which has previously said it is weighing options on Afghanistan and suggested it may delay the planned troop withdrawal in may.

Although Americans generally agree that it is time to end the war after two decades, according to the report, “the irresponsible withdrawal of American troops would likely lead to a new civil war in Afghanistan, calling for the re-establishment of anti-terrorist groups. – Americans who could threaten our homeland. and provide them with a tale of victory against the most powerful country in the world. “

The report says the recommended approach “depends on the US negotiating team making it clear to the Taliban that they have not fulfilled the terms of the Doha deal under which a US withdrawal can take place.”

As part of the US-Taliban or Doha deal, Washington agreed to withdraw US troops in exchange for the Taliban’s acceptance to start peace talks with their enemies in the Afghan government. It also demands that the Taliban ensure that Afghanistan is not used by Al Qaeda or other terrorist groups to target the United States or its allies, and that the insurgency will not provide assistance. to extremists.

“The Study Group believes that further US troop withdrawals should be conditioned on the Taliban’s demonstrated willingness and ability to contain terrorist groups, a reduction in Taliban violence against the Afghan people, and real progress. towards a compromise political settlement, “he said. .

The Taliban say they have kept the terms of the deal and have kept promises made to the United States not to target American forces or launch attacks on Afghan cities. Peace talks have started slowly in recent months, but Taliban officials have threatened to return to full warfare and abandon the peace process if the Americans and other NATO-led forces do not withdraw. by May.

The report argued that, given the six-month delay in the start of peace talks which were to begin in March, the Biden administration “may argue that the time allotted to these negotiations was not sufficient to create the hoped-for conditions under which international military forces could leave Afghanistan by May, as provided for in the Doha agreement. “

A troop withdrawal in May “would not only make America more vulnerable to terrorist threats; it would also have catastrophic effects in Afghanistan and the region which would not be in the interests of any of the key players, including the Taliban. “, according to the report. .

The report’s authors also said the United States should consult with its NATO allies and other partners who have troops on the ground, saying previous rapid reductions in US troops have taken place without proper consultations. A previous US withdrawal could damage America’s credibility with its European allies, according to the report.

The United States should consider the objective of its military presence in Afghanistan not only to counter terrorist threats such as Al Qaeda and Islamic State militants, but also to help ensure a lasting peace settlement between the United States. Taliban and the Afghan government, according to the report.

The February 2020 US-Talban deal and subsequent US troop reductions “have clearly demonstrated that the United States is ready to withdraw from Afghanistan,” according to the report. “He shouldn’t just give the Taliban a victory, however.”

The report also called for a review of troop levels in Afghanistan, saying the current US force of 2,500 poses risks to the force and the mission.

The 15-member Afghanistan Study Group was chaired by three co-chairs, former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former US commander in Afghanistan, General Joe Dunford; former Republican Senator from New Hampshire Kelly Ayotte; and former senior US Agency for International Development Nancy Lindborg. The study group included retired ambassadors and figures from both Democratic and Republican administrations, including Susan Gordon, former senior deputy director of national intelligence, and Mark Green, who served as USAID chief during the Trump administration.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters he had not read the report and reiterated that the administration was conducting a review of the deal between the United States and the Taliban. He added that no decision had been made on future levels of US troops in Afghanistan.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said the administration is assessing whether the Taliban is meeting its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, reduce violence and engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government. and other stakeholders.

