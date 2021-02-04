KPMG averages $572,000 to UK partners | business





Accounting conglomerate KPMG paid an average of $572,000 to 582 UK partners during the Covid crisis.

The actual payout is 11% lower than the average salary of 640,000 for each partner in 2019. Bill Michael, the UK chairman of KPMG, raised 1.7 million, down 14% compared to the nearly 2 million he received a year ago.

The company said that demand for consulting and advisory services had weakened in the early days of the pandemic, and the salary was cut as the company revealed a 6% drop in annual base income to 288 million. KPMG said salary cuts were needed to protect jobs and support employees.

UK’s 4 largest accounting firms: average partner salary in 2020

High Pay Center Thinktank said KPMG’s remuneration levels are still extreme when compared to the salaries of regular workers in the UK, especially those who struggled financially during the Covid outbreak.

We welcome KPMG’s cuts in salaries for partners, but the size of these packages is still unimaginable for the vast majority of Brits, many of them have to work for decades to get this amount, spokesman Andrew Speke said. High Pay Centre.

Given the hardships faced by many this year and the prime minister’s warnings on tough days to come, we hope that KPMG can use these cuts to protect the incomes of low-paid employees.

Competitive accountant BDO, burned on charges of paying an average of $518,000 to 264 partners in December, and rejected a $4.5 million high repayment, which it said had hired 700 employees.

BDO’s managing partner, Paul Eagland, had a moral debate over cash returns, but decided he had a greater responsibility to protect the job. However, it recognized the public atmosphere and made a U-turn a few days later after being criticized.

KPMG is one of the so-called four largest accounting giants, and the remaining three continued to distribute huge payroll packets after the cut. In October, Deloitte said its partners would be paying an average of 731,000 pieces in 2020, despite cutting their annual salary by 17%. EY cut 1.8% of average wages to 667,000, and PwC partners took 685,000 home after a 10% cut.

KPMG UK said it did not hire employees or utilize government Covid loans during the crisis. However, reduced demand for consulting and counseling services cut 200 jobs at the onset of the pandemic.

With 15,776 employees as of October, the company has since embarked on a hiring drive hiring 900 graduates and apprentices and 950 experienced employees.

Michael said: First quarter earnings are positive and sales pipelines are strong. that much [merger and acquisition] The market has revived, and customers are resuming random projects as they adapt to the changes the epidemic has brought to business and markets.

