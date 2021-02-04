Panel calls for delayed US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan – WAVY.com





WASHINGTON (AP) The United States should urgently reopen talks with the Taliban to delay the full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan beyond the May 1 deadline agreed by the Trump administration, a bipartisan expert group after months of studying potential pathways. to peace.

Meeting the deadline, without first achieving a decrease in violence and progress in the peace talks, could lead to the collapse of the Afghan state and a resumption of civil war, the Group said. Afghan study in its report. On the other hand, he noted that if the Taliban did not accept a delay beyond May in completing the withdrawal of foreign troops, the militants could abandon the nascent peace process.

The comprehensive strategy the group proposes, however, depends on the US negotiating team making it clear to the Taliban that they have not fulfilled the terms of the Doha deal in which a US withdrawal can take place, according to the report. . He was referring to the deal reached in Doha, Qatar, last February, which raised hopes of concluding America’s longest war, which will mark its 20th year in October.

The recommendation, which is part of a larger proposed strategy, offers a possible path for a Biden administration which, like its predecessor, sees no military solution in Afghanistan but seems more doubtful of the Taliban’s commitment to a negotiated peace.

While the administration is under no obligation to accept the group’s recommendation, the report could be considered by policymakers, as the study group was created by Congress in a bipartisan vote in 2019.

In recent days, Pentagon officials have expressed skepticism about honoring the pullout pledge made a year ago in Doha. Chief Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said last week that the Taliban made it even more difficult to make final decisions on the presence of the forces due to their reluctance to engage in reasonable, lasting negotiations. and credible at the table.

Kirby said the administration was undertaking a broad review of Afghan politics.

Retired General Joseph Dunford, a senior member of the study group, told reporters that instead of setting a timeline for the full U.S. withdrawal, decisions about force levels should be tied to conditions on the ground, including the progress of the peace talks. He said the group’s recommendations had been made known to officials in the Biden administration. He said they found it useful, but he didn’t elaborate.

The report offered a potential justification for the United States to request a renegotiation of the May schedule. He said this would be based on the fact that the peace talks agreed in Doha were six months behind schedule.

The Biden administration may argue that the time allotted for these negotiations is insufficient to create the hoped-for conditions under which international military forces could leave Afghanistan by May, as provided for in the Doha deal, according to the report. A withdrawal would not only make America more vulnerable to terrorist threats; it would also have catastrophic effects in Afghanistan and the region that would not be in the interests of any of the major players, including the Taliban.

In addition to Dunford, who served as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for most of Donald Trump’s presidency and who previously commanded US and coalition troops in Afghanistan, the group included people with extensive diplomatic experience. , politics, intelligence, counterterrorism and military operations.

The Doha agreement was widely seen as an encouraging step towards alleviating the prolonged suffering of Afghans after decades of conflict. It includes a number of Taliban commitments, including a commitment to sever ties with Al-Qaida and other extremist groups that threaten the security of the United States and its allies.

Echoing concerns raised by the US government and military officials, the study group said the Taliban had yet to demonstrate that they were able or even willing to honor their pledge to separate from Al-Qaida. , the group that the Taliban sheltered before the 9/11 attacks. The report states that the Taliban are not an international terrorist organization with the intention of attacking the United States, but that they accept help from Al-Qaida.

For its part, the United States agreed in Doha to withdraw completely by May 2021, starting with reducing the troop level from 14,000 to 8,600 by July 2020. The Trump administration has gone further. , reducing to around 4,500 last summer. Last month it fell further, to 2,500, just days before President Joe Biden took office. That current total is the lowest since 2001, the year the United States invaded Afghanistan in response to the September 11 attacks which it said were generated by Al-Qaida from its base in Afghanistan.

Evaluating the prospects for a negotiated peace is at the heart of the American calculations on the complete withdrawal from Afghanistan. Talks began last year and resumed for a second session in January, but made little progress.

The study group said it had come to the collective judgment that a complete withdrawal from the United States without a peace agreement would allow extremist groups to gradually rebuild their capabilities so that they can attack the American homeland within 18 months to three years.

A return to the crumbling conflict of the political process would leave the United States in a difficult position: to want to withdraw; harnessed to a disunited government; and face, with far fewer resources on the ground than before, an emboldened insurgency, he said.

