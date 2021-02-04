



British Prime Minister Applauds Captain Tom, Vaccinations Surpassed 10 Million

Boris Johnson conveyed the spirit of Sir Tom Moore, expressing gratitude to the NHS and those who participated in the vaccine program, showing that more than 10 million people in the UK now have been vaccinated for Covid-19 for the first time. At a press conference, the Prime Minister said, “Thank you for your efforts.” The country has exceeded this number, and this has made it possible to achieve the goal of ending the blockade. In a prime minister’s question this afternoon, Johnson issued a national applause in honor of Sir Tom Moore, who died Tuesday after fighting Corona 19 and pneumonia at 6 PM today. Today’s announcement suggests that, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, the number of people with coronavirus antibodies soared by almost 30% per month, suggesting that vaccine programs may begin to take effect.

Meanwhile, a video came out of Britain’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, being verbally abused on the street, in which a young man holding a camera phone repeatedly said, “You’re a Liar.” Professor Whitty does not answer and puts on a face mask. Health Minister Matt Hancock branded the author “poor.” Click here to view the clip.

PM prepared to redefine some of the Brexit deal at NI.

Boris Johnson warned Brussels that it is ready to invalidate part of its Brexit deal against Northern Ireland unless the EU agrees to extend the grace period for merchants and supermarkets until January 2023. The Prime Minister’s message that increased pressure on the European Commission came to Michael. Gove sent a letter to her EU colleague Maros Sefcovic asking her to extend the three-month tolerance for supermarkets by two years. The letter, leaked to The Telegraph, requested a similar extension for refrigerated meat products if a permanent solution could not be found before the end of the six-month temporary vacation. Read what happens if the EU disagrees with the UK’s demands.

Why Jeff Bezos chose the right time to bow

Amazon’s UK sales rose 51% to 19.3 billion, triggering an e-commerce boom in 2020. With CEO Jeff Bezos announcing his resignation after 27 years, Robin Pagnamentaan analyzed why Bezos chose the right time to bow. So how can the company replace him? James Tea Comba tells the inside story of why his successor Andy Jassy is getting close to Bezos, one of the closest lieutenants since joining Amazon in 1997. As business enters a new era, will Emily Croninasks be Amazon’s new boss finally becoming a fashion powerhouse?

‘A case of the century’ | The French court found the state guilty of fighting climate change in a groundbreaking ruling against environmental activists. The ruling is embarrassing, suggesting that President Emmanuel Mark Long has failed on his promise to “make our planet great again.”

Worldwide: Parachuting in’Super Mario’

Italian President Sergio Matarella has asked former European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi to form a government to tackle the twin coronavirus and the economic crisis hitting the country. Nicknamed Super Mario in the media, Mr. Draghi now has to seek support from a divided parliament, and some political parties are reluctant to support an executive led by a technologist. Italy’s borrowing costs have already fallen to record lows. Please read the latest information.

