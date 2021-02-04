ADP honored by Junior Achievement with a President’s Volunteer Service Award





ROSELAND, NJ, Feb.3, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Junior Achievement USA (JA) honored ADP with a 2019-2020 US President’s Award for Volunteer Service in recognition of their invaluable support despite the limitations of volunteering due to the pandemic. In a virtual awards ceremony today, the President’s Award for Volunteer Service was presented to 50 organizations that have demonstrated a strong commitment to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy .

“We are extremely honored to once again receive this prestigious recognition from Junior Achievement,” said Bob Lockett, Director of Diversity and Talent at ADP. “We share a common mission of inspiring today’s students to become the leaders of tomorrow, and we are proud to work in tandem with such a valued community organization towards a future where everyone can reach their highest potential.

In 2003, President George W. Bush created the Presidential Council on Service and Civic Participation (the Council) to recognize the valuable contributions of volunteers in communities and encourage more people to serve. The Council created the President’s Volunteer Award program to thank and honor those individuals who, through their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to become involved in volunteer service. In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certification body for this award, which recognizes companies in the United States who provide volunteers to teach JA programs around the world.

“The work Junior Achievement is doing in communities around the world is truly amazing,” added Lockett. “While the face of volunteering may have changed this year, we are proud that our associates have continued to support and empower the future workforce. From the COVID-19 digital learning campaign and the Women’s Future Leadership Forum, to STEM initiatives including Junior Achievement’s NextGen Tech Series Hackathon, our associates have served as mentors, facilitated discussions and workshops, and helped organize inspiring events. ADP associates have also supported initiatives such as JA BizTown, JA Finance Park and the JA Career Pathways Center, which inspire and prepare young people for success through financial education, entrepreneurship and career preparation programs. career. “

Junior Achievement Kindergarten to High School programs are delivered across the country by a network of nearly 152,000 volunteers. Today, JA programs provide innovative hands-on training in job preparation, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy to more than 3 million students in the United States each year.

The full list of recipients is available here. To learn more about ADP’s commitment to corporate social responsibility, visit here.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP) Designing better ways of working through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that empower people to reach their full potential. HR, talent, time management, benefits and payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more about ADP.com

ADP, the ADP logo, and Always Designing for People are trademarks of ADP, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright 2021 ADP, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Junior Achievement USA (JA) Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to empowering young people with the knowledge and skills they need to master their economic success, plan for their future, and make academic and economic choices. intelligent. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers and provide relevant hands-on experiences that equip K-12 students with knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work preparation, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches over 3 million students per year in 106 markets across the United States, with 5.2 million additional students served by operations in 100 other countries around the world. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. Visit www.ja.org for more information.

