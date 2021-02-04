Prime Minister’s Statement on Coronavirus (COVID-19): February 3, 2021





Good morning,

When Captain Tom Moore decided to launch a national campaign in his backyard

Raised more money in a hundred years and achieved more than any 100 years old in our history.

He instinctively knew which organizations he would like to appreciate and support.

It was NHS. And he was right.

Because there are so many people and organizations in charge of immunization programs in the UK

Thanks to outstanding scientists

Kate Bingham and the Vaccine Task Force, who have procured more than 400 million times of 7 types of vaccines.

To the manufacturer and shipping driver

Pharmacists, surgeons, numerous volunteers,

But putting this life-saving drug in the arms of the country

We rely on NHS’ doctors, nurses and all staff.

And thanks to the greatest effort in the history of our national health service.

We have passed the 10 million vaccination milestone in the UK today.

Including nearly 90% of the population over 75 in the UK

Any qualified person in a nursing home.

And every jab and every day, we have more evidence of the effectiveness of these vaccines.

A new study from Oxford University found that the protective effect provided by the first dose of the Oxford-Astra Zeneca vaccine begins after 3 weeks and lasts until the booster after 3 months.

In addition, studies have shown that the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine may reduce its spread to others.

Even if this vaccine cannot make us invincible

No vaccine has given everyone 100% protection

Evidence increasingly shows that our vaccines achieve these important goals:

To reduce deaths and serious illnesses from the major strains of Covid under study

And more data will be accumulated in the days leading up to the point of review in the week of February 15th.

NHS testing and tracking help

So that we can start with a chart

Schools will resume on March 8, if data permits.

We’ll set as much as possible for our roadmap on February 22nd.

There are signs of hope today

For the first time since this new wave began, the number of Covid patients in hospitals has started to decline.

The level of infection is still surprisingly high.

And I’m sorry to say that I’ve lost 1,322 lives alone in the last 24 hours

And our hearts come back to every family in grief.

And the NHS ward is under great pressure, with more than 32,000 Covid patients still in the hospital.

So, at 6 o’clock tonight, I’ll clap for Captain Tom and applaud the spirit of optimism he defended.

But let’s clap everyone he’s campaigned for

Our outstanding NHS staff and caregivers

Let’s do everything we can to support them.

Protecting the NHS and saving lives when you are at home

According to Captain Tom

Tomorrow will be a good day.

