Britain and South Africa’s Covid-19 variant is a cause of alert, not embarrassment | Corona virus





It’s hard to believe, but Covid-19 has been with us for more than a year and, like the rest of us, has started to adapt. In this regard, it is not unusual that whenever a virus makes a mistake during replication, it always mutates. When a virus enters a human host, you need to find the right cell type to replicate. In this process, mutations occur due to exposure to a human immune response that exerts pressure in various ways. This often occurs in the part of the virus that is most exposed to the immune system, such as foreign proteins. In the case of Covid-19, this is a spike protein that binds to the host cell, allowing the virus to enter and replicate.

The British strain first appeared last fall in Kent, along with a mutation in the spike protein, with several amino acid deletions. This seemed to be more contagious, but clinically it was no longer serious, and it was later found that it did not significantly affect the effectiveness of our major Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. Soon after, we heard of the emergence of new strains containing different patterns of mutations in the Spike protein, which appear to be spreading rapidly throughout the South African population.

More worrisome about the South African strain has been shown to significantly reduce the neutralizing efficacy of Spike protein-specific antibodies, such as those induced by the current generation of vaccines, including vaccines developed by Pfizer/Bioen Tech, Modena, and Oxford. . -AstraZeneca and Novavax. It has also been shown to inhibit the effectiveness of antibodies contained in plasma obtained from people previously infected with the Wuhan virus.

A similar pattern of mutations have been reported in Brazil. Brazilian strains are considered to be more contagious and studies have shown that vaccine reactions may be partially avoided. Cases of this mutation have not yet been identified in the UK, but this does not mean that they do not exist in the population. The Covid-19 Genomics UK Consortium team can only sequence about 5-10% of all positive samples.

In addition, the recent E484K mutation in the British strain is of concern as this particular mutation appears to be the major mutation responsible for vaccine escape properties. This mutation already exists in both Brazilian and South African strains.

How concerned should we be given the UK and South African strains and the increased propagation rates of the E484K mutation? Probably not that many. Do not forget that exposure to these strains creates a natural response of the immune system to all viral proteins, as well as the spike proteins that most Covid-19 vaccines target. If there are some mutations in the virus’s spike protein that can reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine, the natural immune response also works against all other viral proteins, defending against these strains of virus. Even partial protective vaccines, along with natural immune responses, can reduce the risk of more severe Covid-19 requiring hospitalization.

This doesn’t mean we have to be satisfied. To reduce the appearance of virus strains, it is necessary to reduce viral replication in the entire population. Viruses can only mutate if they are allowed to replicate, so as many people in the UK are infected, viruses can mutate and evolve into more contagious, vaccine escape strains. This means that we must continue our current masking, social distancing, and restrictions on staying at home to slow the spread of the virus while continuing its massive Covid-19 vaccination program.

To some extent, the emergence of these strains is inevitable, especially during the first few years of a new novel virus that spreads to infect host populations. After years of living with this Covid-19 virus across the entire population, we have built years of immunological experience and protection so that all clinical diseases can become milder, as seen with seasonal cold coronavirus. Degree, seasonal influenza. This could mean an annual flu-like vaccine booster, as well as ongoing social distancing measures like masks in public transport and indoor public areas. At least for a while we will have to learn to live with the virus.

