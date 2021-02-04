The US government’s $ 44 million vaccine deployment website was a predictable mess on how to fix the interrupted process behind it





The rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine has been a nightmare for many Americans as they battle multi-step registration and appointment systems.

The federal government had envisioned states using a national vaccine planning system and offered a contractor US $ 44 million to develop it. But this system turned out to be so poorly designed that all but nine states chose not to do so before even trying to adopt it, even though it was offered free by the government.

The few states that use the Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, have reported random appointment cancellations and unreliable registrations. Some vaccinators have had to resort to creating paper charts because of system issues, slowing the rate of injections into people’s arms.

As troubled as the VAMS website may be, this is also a predictable outcome. We’ve seen this movie before.

HealthCare.gov, the federal healthcare exchange website that was launched to implement the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, has cost taxpayers nearly $ 1 billion . When HealthCare.gov launched on October 1, 2013, only six people were able to sign up for health care on day one. The Obama administration ultimately had to call in a team of engineers from Google, Amazon and Facebook to fix it.

The United States is among the most technologically advanced countries in the world, with some of the most powerful tech giants and the largest pool of talent. So why has the federal government repeatedly failed to deliver a functional website that is essential to public health?

As an expert in managing health care operations and contracting, I believe the complex federal contracting process is largely responsible. The Biden administration has the power to fix this problem.

Three big problems with federal contracts

The US government is the biggest buyer on Earth. It spends over half a trillion dollars a year to purchase a wide range of goods and services from the private sector.

While private buyers may have their own rules governing procurement, the US government must follow a set of procurement regulations. These regulations are known as the Federal Acquisition Regulations, or FAR, and they have been in place since 1983. The rules dictate all aspects of the federal procurement process, including the contracting process for building websites. such as HealthCare.gov and VAMS.

The Federal Acquisitions Regulations were created to defend the interests of the federal government and taxpayers through a uniform set of rules. Despite its good intention, this process presents three major problems.

First, with thousands of hard-to-navigate clauses, the Federal Procurement Regulations have created a complicated and time-consuming contracting process, and many of these clauses are almost impossible to implement in practice. This limits the government to using a small group of suppliers who are experienced in the contracting game, but who are not necessarily the best choices for product delivery.

When the government announced the HealthCare.gov project, the tech giants that were ultimately called in to fix it didn’t even participate in the tendering process, as the process favors former vendors such as CGI Federal. , specializing in federal contracts.

Second, in many cases the complex nature of the rules allows suppliers to be selected without competition. In choosing a vendor for VAMS development, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determined that Deloitte was the only contractor to meet the project requirements. The reason: CDC believed that VAMS needed GovConnect, which is Deloittes’ proprietary platform. The GovConnect platform was launched in June 2020 and has encountered some issues. It is not clear why a vaccine deployment platform had to be built on GovConnect.

Third, the contracting process discourages communications and interactions between suppliers and contracting officers. For websites like HealthCare.gov and VAMS that have many stakeholders, the needs of those stakeholders typically change during the development process. Companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook use an agile method designed for change during development. The current federal procurement process naturally supports a traditional waterfall model that broadly specifies all the requirements up front and leaves little room for change.

Correct the federal contracting process

How can the federal contracting process be regulated? Repealing the Federal Acquisition Regulations would likely cause chaos, but fixing it is doable. The executive branch of the US government can change federal procurement regulations itself, so it’s up to the Biden administration to make changes.

Second, the federal contracting process must value the results, not just the process itself or the vendor’s track record of winning federal contracts. Deloitte and CGI Federal continue to win federal contracts worth billions of dollars despite past failures.

VAMS has generated far less public outcry than HealthCare.gov, but its failure is no less consequential, as rapid vaccine deployment is key to ending the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Deloitte spokesman Austin Price told Bloomberg News the company continues to improve the system based on feedback and priorities from VAMS users.

The Obama administration has initiated some reforms of the federal procurement system, including moving it away from the cascade approach to allow more change during development. The Biden administration could continue this work by rethinking the tangle of federal contract rules.

Unless it fixes the outdated federal contracting process, the United States will almost certainly repeat the same disaster over and over again.

[Get our best science, health and technology stories. Sign up for The Conversations science newsletter.]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos