US strikes an average of 1 million shots per day as scientists examine second-generation COVID-19 vaccines





Scientists are studying booster shots and / or new vaccines that may protect against the evolving virus or specific strains as the coronavirus variants spread around the world.

To that end, Open Orphan (ORPH.L), which the UK government hired in October to design human challenge trials (which intentionally infect volunteers to determine a vaccine’s effectiveness), is awaiting the ‘regulatory approval for trials that could help speed up the second generation. vaccines.

Executive Chairman Cathal Friel, in an exclusive interview with Yahoo Finance on Wednesday, said the company was already ramping up in London with the renovation of a cafe to use as a screening center for volunteers, as well that the preparation of an abandoned hotel in quarantine. clinic for testing.

Hotels are closed, cafes are closed … so it’s a great use, it’s a great value, said Friel, noting that the converted hotel’s additional 27-bed capacity comes on top of the Open Orphan’s current 24-bed quarantine clinic already has.

The company is considering the summer to begin such trials, pending regulatory approval. By then, much of the world will already be well engaged in first-generation vaccinations, especially in the UK, which is a leader in vaccinations, which will slow the spread of the virus.

If half the world has been vaccinated, how will you test second generation vaccinations? We reproduce what takes a year in the wild and reduce it to six weeks, Friel said.

Companies like Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have said they are working on new vaccines or boosters to treat the variants, while Novavax (NVAX) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have provided initial clinical information although data are still not published on the effectiveness of vaccines. when opposed to the new variants.

To date, three of the most worrying variants have been found in the U.S. The majority of the more than 540 cases detected are of the British strain (B.1.1.7), with a handful of the South African strain (B. 1.351) and Detection of Brazilian strains (P.1). The latter two are of greatest concern for the efficacy of vaccines.



Two young women wearing face masks wait at a metro station in Frankfurt, Germany on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. (AP Photo / Michael Probst) Double-masking and increased vaccinations

As the more transmissible strain B.1.1.7 continues to spread, scientists are examining double masking as a better method of protection.

The director, Dr Rochelle Walensky, said Wednesday that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is focusing on providing counseling in the near future.

The CDC is actively studying this issue. More data will be provided by the CDC in regards to the double-masking, Walensky said during a briefing by the White House COVID-19 response team.

Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said there is currently not enough data to support the method, but existing guidelines are already not being followed.

At present, we do not have full and complete compliance across the country of the fundamental public health measures that are needed to prevent the spread, Fauci said.

Meanwhile, the United States has taken another step forward by administering an average of 1 million vaccines per day, making President Joe Bidens’ goal of 100 million in 100 days achievable, according to the team’s coordinator. intervention Jeff Zients.

