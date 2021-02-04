US extends nuclear treaty with Russia for five years





Especially in times of tension, the verifiable limits of Russia’s intercontinental nuclear weapons are vitally important, Blinken said. The extension of the new START Treaty makes the United States, its American allies and partners, and the world a safer place. Unconstrained nuclear competition would put us all at risk.

The extension by Washington comes five days after the Kremlin announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin had signed a bill extending the pact with the United States.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that notes had been exchanged confirming the extension of the treaty for five years.

Given the special responsibilities that Russia and the United States have as the world’s largest nuclear nations, the decision taken is important because it ensures a necessary level of predictability and transparency in this area, while maintaining a strict balance. interest, the ministry said.

Organized by President Barack Obama and then Russian President Dmitry Medvedev in 2010, New START came into effect the following year. It limits each nation to the deployment of 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, ballistic missiles launched by submarines and heavy bombers equipped with nuclear weapons. It also limits the two countries to the deployment of 1,550 nuclear warheads on these platforms.

The deal included a five-year extension clause that allowed the two countries to extend the pact with the approval of the two presidents. If the United States and Russia had not extended the pact, the world would have returned to an era without substantial and verifiable limits on the world’s two greatest nuclear powers for the first time in decades.

In his statement, Blinken said the United States has assessed Russia as being in compliance with its new START obligations every year since the treaty entered into force in 2011.

Blinken said the United States will now go on the search for an arms control deal with the Kremlin that regulates all of Russia’s nuclear weapons. Russia maintains a large arsenal of tactical or battlefield nuclear weapons, smaller weapons that fall outside the new START.

We will also pursue arms control to reduce the dangers of China’s modern and growing nuclear arsenal, Blinken said. The United States is committed to effective arms control that improves stability, transparency and predictability while reducing the risk of costly and dangerous arms races.

In its final months, the Trump administration attempted to negotiate a trilateral arms control agreement with Russia and China, but the effort failed after Beijing refused to take part in the talks.

The Trump administration has also told Russia that it will only extend the new START under certain conditions, including a commitment by Russia to deal with its entire nuclear arsenal and involve China in control efforts. armaments.

Late last year, the Trump administration struck a deal with Russia to freeze the number of nuclear warheads on either side and extend the new START by a year, pending a new deal that would expand the treaty. , but the deal fell apart.

Prior to his election as president, Joe Biden, in his election platform, had already pledged to extend the new START unconditionally, which made the Kremlin unlikely to agree to a deal with additional stipulations from the administration Trump ahead of the November 3 election.

In his statement on Wednesday, Blinken said that despite his engagement with Russia on nuclear issues and other matters of mutual concern, the Biden administration remains lucid about the challenges Russia poses to the United States and the world. .

While we work with Russia to advance American interests, we will also work to hold Russia to account for its contradictory actions as well as its human rights violations, in close coordination with our allies and partners, a Blinken said.

The senior US diplomat called on Russia to release opposition figure Alexei Navalny, who was sentenced on Tuesday by Russian authorities to two years and eight months in a penal colony, amid protests across Russia, demanding his release.

In its statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Office expressed hope that the extension of the new START will mark an end to the trend towards dismantling arms control and non-proliferation mechanisms, so prevalent in recent years due to destructive American policies.

The Trump administration withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty in 2019, citing Russian violations of the pact. Last year, the Trump administration also abandoned the Open Skies Treaty, which aimed to reduce the risk of accidental warfare by allowing mutual recognition flights, also citing Russian violations.

Significant steps would be needed to bring our bilateral dialogue in this area back on a more stable course, to achieve substantial new results that would strengthen our national security and global strategic stability, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. Russia is ready to do its part. We urge the United States to take an equally responsible approach and respond to our initiatives constructively.

