Space Force General Says Success of Private Companies Like SpaceX Helping Us Secure Space





Gen. John Raymond, commander of US Space Command and Air Force Space Command, speaks at the Air Force Association Air, Space and Cyber ​​Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, September 16, 2019.

Technology. Sgt. Armando Schwier-Morales | US Air Force

WASHINGTON The country’s top general leading the US military mission in space said Wednesday he was excited about Wall Street and the billionaire investment in the space industry, which has sparked renewed interest in the field among Americans and a strong recruitment in the youngest branch of the Pentagon.

“There is a ton of enthusiasm across America for space in all sectors,” said General John Raymond, chief of operations for the US Space Force, when asked by CNBC on the progress made by private space companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

“I have spoken of people knocking on our doors wanting to enter the Space Force in greater numbers than we have to provide. I have spoken in the past about how universities are seeing more and more students applying for space degrees in STEM I think it will be great for our nation, ”added Raymond.

“I’m excited about all of this, both with what we’re doing here in terms of national security and what’s going on in the business sector so that we can take advantage of that advantage,” the four-star general said without specifically name no company.

“The United States has always understood for a long time that we are stronger with a secure and stable space domain and all of these sectors play a role in that,” Raymond said.

The US Space Force, the youngest branch of the Pentagon, has increasingly sought to partner with the private sector as companies and investors enter the space industry. The Pentagon is closely monitoring the progress of rocket builders like Rocket Lab, Astra, and Virgin Orbit in addition to SpaceX.

Raymond’s comments came in the wake of SpaceX announcing this week that it will put its first fully civilian crew into orbit later this year, a mission known as Inspiration 4.

The landmark flight, led by billionaire Jared Isaacman, aims to use high-profile space tourism to increase support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Three as yet unannounced passengers will accompany Isaacman on the multi-day trip around Earth, with two of the seats to be chosen in public online contests this month.

Raymond also referred to NASA’s Crew-1 mission, which was the first operational launch for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft.

“If you look at what’s going on in the civilian sector with the launch of American astronauts, and in this latest launch of a Japanese astronaut from American soil on a commercial launcher, there is a ton of excitement there.” , did he declare.

Raymond did not respond to SpaceX’s Starshiprocket test flight on Tuesday, which caused an explosion as it attempted to land.

The SN9 spacecraft prototype was successfully launched from around 33,000 feet, but, like the previous prototype flight in December, the rocket crashed to the ground while attempting to land.

Private investment in space companies set a new annual record, despite industry fears that the Covid-19 pandemic will put an end to the momentum of the past decade, according to a Space Capital report last month, according to a report from Space Capital last month. , with venture capital and angel investors continuing to invest funds in space companies.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misquoted General John Raymond. The story has been updated to reflect the correct quote.

