Opinion: chip shortage threatens US national security





The semiconductor shortage means different things to different people and industries.

For cryptocurrency players and miners, this is an irritation. For automakers, including Volkswagen VWAGY, -1.41%, Ford F, + 1.52% and Daimler DDAIF, + 2.55%, that’s a red flag for their business. From a national security perspective, relying on Taiwan for the production of critical chip components for equipment such as the F-35 fighter is frightening and untenable.

No critical system or network you can think of in defense, power, transportation, finance, communications, healthcare can function without semiconductors, and our reliance on these components cannot is only getting worse as the digitization of the global economy accelerates.

The Biden administration and Taiwan will discuss the global automotive semiconductor shortage this week, Taiwan News said, citing a Bloomberg report.

The most advanced semiconductors, which can cost up to $ 500 million to design, are also fundamental for Tesla TSLA, -0.55% for cars, Apple AAPL, + 2.58% for iPhones and the cloud as the software that runs these platforms. Software may eat the world, but chips are the secret sauce, the engine of digital transformation, and without them there could be no Information Age.

The United States is lagging behind

The problem is, while the United States is the clear leader in designing the advanced chips needed for the most demanding artificial intelligence, graphics, cloud computing, and communication processes, companies like Nvidia NVDA, + 0.99%, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, -0.06%, Apple, Qualcomm QCOM, -8.83%, Broadcom AVGO, + 1.17%, Alphabet GOOG, -0.37% and Amazon AMZN, + 0 , 56% depend to a large extent on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing TSM, + 0.51% and Samsung Electronics to produce their most modern chips.

As a result, with the exception of Micron Technology MU, + 2.71% and Intel INTC, + 2.54%, the United States is clearly behind in manufacturing and testing the more complex chips.

Over the past 20 years or more, the chip design heavyweights in the United States have made billions of dollars and have seen their stock market valuations propelled into the trillions of dollars in part by the shift from manufacturing to semi- drivers to Asia while completely reducing investment in production on American soil. While outsourcing to Taiwan Semi and Samsung makes sense from a business point of view, these chipmakers have unparalleled know-how, but they have also increased the fragility of the critical chip supply chain to a dangerous degree.

During the manufacturing, testing and packaging process, around 70% of the world’s most advanced chips pass through Taiwan, which Beijing says is part of a greater China. Tensions over island sovereignty resurfaced at the end of January when the strike force of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt was ordered in Taiwanese waters after China flew 13 fighter jets, including nuclear-capable bombers. , over the airspace of its neighbors.

The threat is so severe that it is becoming increasingly evident that America’s leading chip designers must urgently work together, and with the support of the federal government, to reduce our reliance on contract chip manufacturing. based in Taiwan.

Joint venture required

In short, Apple, Amazon, Google, Nvidia, AMD, Broadcom, Qualcomm, Intel and others are to form and fund a joint venture to develop advanced chip manufacturing capability on US soil. It will take time and money because foundries are almost unimaginably complex and expensive.

In January, Taiwan Semi increased its capital spending budget for 2021 by 47% to a record $ 25 billion to $ 28 billion, as it seeks to increase capacity after setting new limits for quarterly revenues and net profit. Among its planned investments is a $ 12 billion foundry in Arizona, slated to open in 2024, while Samsung is considering a $ 17 billion expansion of its advanced logic chip manufacturing plant in Austin, in Texas.

But these initiatives will not have a significant impact on the shortcomings of American chipmakers. The Arizona smelter will have an annual capacity of around 240,000 wafers, less than 2% of Taiwan Semis’ output of 12 to 13 million wafers, while the technology deployed at the plant will be several years behind this. that Taiwan Semi and Samsung will offer in Asia. . So, to make a significant difference, a US joint venture may need pooled resources of around $ 100 billion, along with government incentives such as tax breaks and visa waivers to attract highly skilled manufacturing engineers. qualified Taiwan Semi and Samsung, which should be part of the coalition.

Possible American sites

The project could draw on centers of excellence in chip manufacturing in the United States. Micron has factories in Utah, Idaho, and Virginia, Intel makes chips in Oregon, Arizona, and New Mexico, and Globalfoundries has reaped benefits such as cheap electricity and state incentives to build an advanced plant in upstate New York.

Without such action, the United States risks adding to the danger. While the United States accounts for more than half of the global manufacturing of semiconductor equipment, chip design software, and factory-less chip revenue, its share of total installed semiconductor manufacturing does is only 12.5%, or about 3 million wafers per month, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

And as US factoryless chip companies now rely almost exclusively on Asian contractors for advanced processes, the US share of global capacity is expected to drop to 10% by 2030, while Asia climbs to 83 %.

The move to Asia, coupled with Intels’ well-known manufacturing struggles, means that the United States is now free of cutting-edge chip manufacturing on land for the first time since the invention of the transistor.

But the decline can be stopped by combining the skills and resources of America’s top chip designers with those of the world’s leading contract manufacturers as well as state and federal governments. In order to ensure that the national strategic and economic interests of the United States are not further threatened by over-reliance on a South China Sea island nation whose sovereignty is contested, it is imperative that all public and private stakeholders – come together and create a 10 to 20 year plan to build a significant semiconductor manufacturing capacity on US soil.

Brad Slingerlend and Jon Bathgate are investors at Denver-based NZS Capital.

